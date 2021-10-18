OpenCart is a free platform that helps in creating powerful eCommerce websites. You can also get in touch with an opencart development company. They can help you to create a perfect eCommerce website or application for you.

OpenCart is a very popular eCommerce platform. It also offers multiple store upholding. This allows you to create things for different stores, use specific subjects for each online store, and limit your sites. It is also a very adaptable platform. There are numerous plugins available that can help the developer.





You can take the help of an opencart development company or opencart developer. An opencart developer will act as your digital manager and will also help you in many other things. The developer can guide you in various things like client measurement, deals, and many other things.

In this article, you will get to know some of the advantages of using OpenCart development

10 benefits of using opencart development for building an eCommerce store

1. User-friendly Interface

When a platform is user-friendly then its usage increases a lot. Having a user-friendly interface makes a platform very popular. Because it becomes very convenient for the users to use it. And, when an eCommerce site or app is considered the ease of use becomes more important, otherwise the users can easily switch to the other platforms.

It is very trusted as well as popular among the web developers also because along with having a user-friendly interface it also provides a good range of documents.

2. Free platform

OpenCart is a free platform available for everyone. But you will need the help of an opencart website development company for professional website development and maintenance.

3. Easy set-up

Installation of OpenCart is very easy. It also has a simple and easy to understand administrative section. In OpenCart, you can easily design user-friendly menus. So, this is one of the major benefits of using OpenCart for developing your eCommerce store.

4. Multiple payment gateways

Opencart offers multiple payment gateways and options which makes the payment process easy for them as they get freedom in choosing the payment options. The payment gateways are secure as well as reliable. It offers many other related features like recurring payments, sales reports, and many other such features that help the store vendors as well as the customers.

5. SEO Friendly

In the current era of digitization, SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is very much important. With good SEO, the visibility of the brands increases and can attract more customers to your website. OpenCart is one of the most SEO friendly frameworks for developing eCommerce applications.

Opencart also provides a mobile look. Apart from this, you will also get features like product feeds, SEO extensions, and many others. These all things will contribute to your SEO strategy and boost your website rankings.

6. Large Database of Forums & Documents

OpenCart is a trusted & renowned platform that has information from Stack Overflow and other online forums. The forum will help you in saving any problem that you face. Thus, you don’t need to worry even if you face any problem because there is a community or forum that will help you whenever you need it.

7. Modules & Extensions

OpenCart has a lot of interesting features and it has around 14,000 extensions. These extensions can be downloaded easily and also these extensions can help you in the easy development of the eCommerce store. The extensions of OpenCart are easy to use and thus you can use them for your requirements.

One should remember that OpenCart is a module-based system and users can keep adding the functions in it whenever they need. This can be accomplished by quickly and easily changing capabilities and features such as bestsellers, categories, manufacturers, Google Analytics, and other web pages.

8. Ready to use themes & templates

This platform offers you ready to use themes & templates that can be best suited for your eCommerce platform. Thus, OpenCart saves your time, effort and money. Hire opencart website development services from a good company so that they can guide you in the best way to choose suitable themes and templates for your store.

9. Sell unlimited products

OpenCart allows you to sell unlimited products on your eCommerce store. So, whether you have a small business, big business, or huge business, every type of business can use it and sell products as much you want. Also, you can scale up or scale down whenever you want, so OpenCart offers you a lot of freedom. You can also display product reviews, ratings, views, comments, etc. It will increase the trust among the customers.

10. Create an international presence

With the help of OpenCart, you can create an international experience. We will tell you how – The OpenCart platform supports multiple languages and customization. Thus, you can add names, features, and all the other information in multiple languages and thus you can target an international audience as well. In this way, you can create an international presence for your business and increase your sales to a great extent.

Conclusion

In conclusion, we would like to say that OpenCart is a very useful and user-friendly platform. Therefore, if you want to develop an eCommerce store then you should definitely go for the OpenCart platform. Also hire the services of an opencart development company, as they have experts who will develop an amazing and user-friendly eCommerce store.

Author’s Bio: Harshal Shah is the CEO of Elsner Technologies P.vt Ltd. He has an overall experience of more than three decades in the IT industry. His area of interest lies in writing interesting pieces of content mostly on topics relevant to different types of CMS platforms. He wants to ensure that readers get acquainted with multiple web development tools & techniques so that we can build a technology-driven world for the future.

