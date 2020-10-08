2020 DC Strings Orchestra Announces Appointment of Dr. Juan A. Gallastegui as Conductor & Music Director

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Orchestra Kicks Off 5th Season With A Physically Distanced Performance in Southwest DC

Washington, DC, (October 8, 2020)— DC Strings Orchestra a program of DC Strings Workshop announces the appointment of DC-region musical conductor Dr. Juan A. Gallastegui to lead the DC Strings Orchestra. Embarking on its 5th Season, the orchestra has performed 40 concerts to the joy of audiences throughout the region since its founding in 2016. Performance highlights include the orchestra making its Kennedy Center debut as part of the opening of the REACH festival in September 2019, partnerships with The National Park Service and dozens of Messiah and holiday performances in Anacostia and Capitol Hill neighborhoods.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the DC Strings Orchestra family and thank the leadership and musicians for the trust they have placed in me,” said Dr. Juan A. Gallastegui, Music Director & Conductor of DC Strings Orchestra. “I look forward to working with these talented musicians to reach new communities and build the next generation of young musicians.”

“Dr. Juan is a longtime friend of DC Strings and we are humbled by his deep commitment to music-making and rapport with the musician,” said Andrew M. Lee, Artistic/Executive Director of DC Strings Workshop. “As our country battles the pandemic, we will look to Dr. Juan to help our musicians connect with the community and other musicians to inspire, hope, and heal from the pain that is affecting so many members of our community.”

ABOUT DC STRINGS WORKSHOP



DC Strings Workshop (DC Strings) hosts a dynamic and versatile orchestra, “DC Strings” consisting of musicians committed to bringing music to all areas of the DMV, particularly underserved communities. With a mission to celebrate and recognize the contributions of musicians, conductors, composers, women and people of color to the genre of classical music, the orchestra and various ensembles have presented over 50 concerts since the organization’s founding in 2016. Partnerships include collaborations with area music schools and other civic organizations to attract thousands of patrons in every quadrant of the city.

The orchestra made it’s debut at The Kennedy Center as part of the opening of THE REACH in September 2019, under the baton of Maesta Jeri Lynn Johnson. This past year DC Strings celebrated an annual tradition of presenting +7 of Handel’s beloved Messiah program throughout the city. Performances included in Anacostia, Capitol Hill, Tenleytown and numerous other civic venues in the region.

A Ward-8 based community non-profit organization, DC Strings takes pride in presenting meaningful and challenging orchestra works that rival the programming of large, fully professional orchestras. DC Strings Workshop offers a number of programs for youth, providing instruments, lessons and masterclasses for young people who want to learn how to master an instrument.

