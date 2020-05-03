2020 NFL Draft Grades

The Draft has come and gone and our draft grades are here. For this year’s NFL Draft Grades segment we teamed up with our content partners over at The Athlete’s Hub and Views from the 22 in joint collaboration with INSCMagazine, please check out our draft grades and see if your team made the grade!

Arizona Cardinals

The Athletes Hub – For the second straight year, Kingsbury and the Cardinals have put together an impressive draft. Isaiah Simmons is a defensive coordinators’ best friend who can line up at LB, S, or CB. Arizona was the worst team in the NFL at defending the TE position and Simmons should change that. They followed that up with one of the biggest steals in the draft taking Josh Jones in the 3rd round. Kyler Murray was sacked 48 times last season and Marcus Gilbert was only signed to a one year deal. Leki Foku is a big-bodied DT, and former rugby player, who will help shore up the run while Eno Benjamin is a perfect compliment to Kenyan Drake. My only knock on their draft is they did not address TE. Overall, with the addition of Deandre Hopkins, this is one of my favorite sleepers to make the NFC Playoffs this season.

Grade: A



Inscriber – Christmas came early in the desert for the Arizona Cardinals. Not only did they land perhaps the biggest athletic freak in ATH/LB Isaiah Simmons, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury redefined ultimate bachelor-style home decor and #thirsttrap with his now-iconic living room flex during the draft!

Grade: B+

Views 22 – The Cardinals did a great job in the 2020 draft addressing needs. They started by getting Isaiah Simmons from Clemson and the best value was getting Josh Jones to protect the blindside of their former first-rounder QB Kyler Murray. This team is very interesting moving forward as the pieces mature.

Grade: A



Best Pick: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson

Worst Pick: LB Evan Weaver, Cal

Best Value: OT Josh Jones, Houston

Atlanta Falcons

The Athletes Hub – One of the biggest reaches of the first round was Atlanta taking A.J. Terrell at pick 16 who I had ranked as the 5th best CB in this class in my Position Rankings article. CB was a dire need but a team with this many holes needs to take best player available. They rebounded well by taking Marlon Davidson in the 2nd and Matt Hennessy in the 3rd. Davidson is a tweener who will need to bulk up however, as he will most likely be slid into the DT position.

Grade: C-

Inscriber – Questionable pick taking A.J. Terrell at No.16 when there were highly-rated pass rushers still on the board after losing DL Adrian Clayborn. Don’t they know who just came into their backyard down in Tampa?!?

Grade: C+

Views 22 – The Falcons did not draft particularly well. They took a CB in AJ Terrell who was not a player that was going to be gone by their 2nd pick and did not warrant a 1st round pick.

Grade: C+

Best Pick: DT Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Worst Pick: LB Mykal Walker, Fresno State

Best Value: C Matt Hennessy, Temple

Baltimore Ravens

The Athletes Hub – The Ravens took a big hit last offseason when they lost C.J. Mosley to the Jets in free agency. They have now found their long term replacement in Patrick Queen, who plays sideline to sideline and is impeccable in coverage. They also added to their already dangerous run game with J.K Dobbins, who was a model of consistency at Ohio State. The 3rd round was more of the same as they added Justin Madubuike, Devin Duvernay, and Malik Harrison. The only pick that had me scratching my head was Tyre Phillips, as I feel they got the much better player in Ben Bredeson a round later who can step in and take over for a retired Marshall Yanda. In day 3, the Ravens got a kings ransom with James Proche in the 6th and Geno Stone in the 7th. You couldn’t ask for a much better draft.

Grade: A+

Inscriber – There is a reason why the Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL. Year in and year out they draft astutely and make solid picks. Clearly, that has trickled down from former long-time GM Ozzie Newsome to Eric DeCosta. And right on cue, DeCosta didn’t miss a beat in continuing Baltimore’s storied tradition at LB in Patrick Queen at No. 28.

Grade: A+

Views 22 – Best team in the AFC in the regular season with one of the best secondary’s in football. The Ravens addressed big needs by grabbing LBs Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison to place in the middle of an already stout defense. As well as WRs Devin Duvernay and James Proche who could be great additions to the passing game. But the best value pick is G Ben Bredeson who helps replace the retired Marshall Yanda. What stops them from an A is they did not get a pass rusher and they took yet another running back that they didn’t need.

Grade: B+

Best Pick: LB Patrick Queen, LSU

Worst Pick: OG Tyre Phillips, Mississipi State

Best Value: S Geno Stone, Iowa

Buffalo Bills

The Athletes Hub – The Bills traded away their first-round pick for WR Stefon Diggs, but was able to get a first round value when A.J. Epenesa fell into their lap in the 2nd. Epenesa took somewhat of a hit with his disappointing Combine workout, but he is a versatile DL who can rush the passer from the DE position and slide into DT when in NASCAR packages, where he had a lot of success last season. In the 3rd they got an elusive RB in Zack Moss who is tough to take down and is the perfect compliment to Devin Singletary. Jake Fromm was a bit of a surprising pick, but he’s a solid backup and Josh Allen takes a beating with his run-first nature. And lastly, kickers don’t get much love for how important they are, but Tyler Bass has a cannon for a leg, nailing 50+ yarders with ease and is probably the best kicker in this draft.

Grade: B-

Inscriber – The Bills needed more youth at DE and having edge rusher A.J. Epenesa drop to them at No. 54 is a gift, considering the QB’s in the division such as Sam Darnold in New York and Tua Tagovailoa down in Miami.

Grade: B

Views 22 – The draft that the Bills put together is interesting this year. They started with one of the best value picks in this class in DE AJ Epenesa, who will give them a boost in the pass rush department. The most intriguing pick however, is the selection of QB Jake Fromm. Management could be sending a message to former first-rounder QB Josh Allen that if he doesn’t get it under control he won’t have a starting job. The Bills have one of the better collections of talent especially on the defensive side of the ball. The reason they don’t receive an A grade is simply because they didn’t address their offensive line and traded away their first round pick for former Vikings WR Stephon Diggs in a WR Heavy class.

Grade: B

Best Pick: DE AJ Epenesa, Iowa

Worst Pick: WR Gabriel Davis, UCF

Best Value: RB Zack Moss, Utah

Carolina Panthers

The Athletes Hub – After the retirement of Luke Kuechly I expected the Panthers to go with Isaiah Simmons here to become the new leader of that defense. They by no means struck out with this pick however as Derrick Brown is the consensus best DT in the draft. In 2019 the Panthers ranked 29th in the NFL in run defense. By adding Gross-Matos and Brown alongside Short on that DL they should make a leap into the top 15 in 2020. Jeremy Chinn and Troy Pride were also great additions to their secondary. They still do however, need help at guard and TE.

Grade: B+

Inscriber – Don’t look now, but do you SEE the defensive line that the Panthers are putting together. In what may be considered a gift from the football gods, DL Derrick brown dropped to them at No. 7. Carolina also stole perhaps the fastest riser on draft boards in S Jeremy Chinn at No. 64

Grade: A

Views 22 – The Panthers may have had the best draft of 2020. They got bigger, faster and stronger on a side of the ball that was considered a weakness. DT Derrick Brown and DE Yetur Gross-Matos are exactly what that team needed and then they mixed in some much-needed help in the secondary. They are preparing for the elite offensive firepower in the NFC South.

Grade: A+

Best Pick: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn

Worst Pick: CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver, FIU

Best Value: CB Troy Pride, Notre Dame

Chicago Bears

The Athletes Hub – The Bears were without a first round pick due to the trade for Khalil Mack. In the second they take Cole Kmet, who is rated the #1 TE by many. This pick has gotten a lot of slack, but I personally think it makes sense after they released Trey Burton. They did bring in Jimmy Graham this offseason, but he is on the tail end of his career and is expected to mostly play more as a slot WR. My favorite pick by Chicago however is Jaylon Johnson, who they took 7 picks later. Johnson is a lockdown corner whose stock only fell because of his shoulder injury in 2019. In his final seven games with Utah, Johnson allowed only 112 yards combined.

Grade: C+

Inscriber – While TE Cole Kmet was a bit of a reach at no. 43, the bears did find themselves one of the best DB prospects in Jaylon Johnson out of Utah, whose skills will be tested vs. the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford yearly.

Grade: C+

Views 22 – This may be one of the worst groups in football from the front office to the coaching staff. They waste their first pick in the second round on TE Cole Kmet who they didn’t need to draft due to a crowded tight end room that already includes ten tight ends. Their best pick was CB Jaylon Johnson, who fits the team personnel-wise but they could have gotten some better value at that point in the draft.

Grade: F

Best Pick: CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah

Worst Pick: Edge Trevis Gipson, Tulsa

Best Value: WR Darnell Mooney, Tulane

Cincinnati Bengals

The Athletes Hub – Burrow just had the single greatest season by a college QB in NCAA history and now the Bengals finally have their franchise guy. They follow that up by giving him a giant weapon in Tee Higgins to play alongside AJ Green and is the perfect insurance policy if Green can’t stay healthy. LBs Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither were desperate needs as the Bengals LB core ranked 31st in the NFL last season, the Oakland Raiders were the only team worse. Davis-Gaither is a versatile player who is great in coverage but also proved in 2019 that he can get to the QB.

Grade: A

Inscriber – Joe Burrow is about to become the Lebron James of The Queen City. He has that ‘it” factor to transform a perennial also-ran into a contender. Getting WR Tee Higgins, LB’s Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither and DE Khalid Kareem highlight an already impressive draft weekend for the Bengals.

Grade: A+

Views 22 – Congratulations Cincinnati Bengals you just got yourself a franchise QB in Joe Burrow. In the second round the Bengals take WR Tee Higgins who they will look at to become AJ Green’s successor. Meanwhile Cincinnati got more athletic at LB by selecting LBs Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither. They passed on Tackle prospect Josh Jones twice who would have solidified a big weakness. That is the reason they did not get an A+ but this is the draft that turns this franchise around.

Grade: A-

Best Pick: QB Joe Burrow, LSU

Worst Pick: LB Markus Bailey, Purdue

Best Value: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, App State

Cleveland Browns

The Athletes Hub – The Browns had a quality draft top to bottom. Jedrick Wills moving from RT to LT worries me considering he never made the move in college. I personally liked Tristan Wirfs here instead, but OT was an immediate need. The Browns got a couple of steals in the 2nd in Grant Delpit and Jordan Elliott. Delpit fell due to his tackling concerns but he played most of the 2019 season banged up and the tackling got better as the season went on. Overall, his best tape was in 2018 but he is elite in coverage and looks like a Pro Bowl safety in this league. Elliott is an elite pass rushing DT who will create a lot of problems next to Myles Garrett. Harrison Bryant and Nick Harris were solid picks late and Peoples-Jones has the physical ability to flourish with an adequate QB.

Grade: A-

Inscriber – Resisting the urge to trade down in the first, the Browns came away with one of the best overall draft weekends in addressing key areas of need at LT, WR, LB, DB and DL. But the highlight of the draft—especially amongst the Ohio State faction of Dawg Pound Nation—is the much-maligned selection of former Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones over the likes of K.J. Hill and Binjimen Victor.

Grade: A

Views 22 – Cleveland has one of the most talented rosters in the National Football League. The biggest weakness is on the offensive line and they addressed it with T Jedrick Wills Jr and also in the late rounds taking C/OG Nick Harris. The best value picks were S Grant Delpit who fell to them in the second round and TE Harrison Bryant in the fourth round. Andrew Berry knocked it out of the park with his first draft.

Grade: A+

Best Pick: S Grant Delpit, LSU

Worst Pick: LB Jacob Phillips, TCU

Best Value: DT Jordan Elliott, Missouri

Dallas Cowboys

The Athletes Hub – Jerry Jones absolutely crushed this draft, rankings as my #1 draft of 2020. CeeDee Lamb fell right into their lap as the Cowboys smartly went BPA over need, then got another first round talent in Trevon Diggs, who I had rated as my #3 CB in the draft in my Position Rankings. That wasn’t enough for them though as they drafted Neville Gallimore, Bradlee Anae, and Tyler Biadasz (who I have rated as my #1 Center in this draft) who were all value picks. Tyler Biadasz can step in and immediately pick up where Travis Frederick left off.

Grade: A+

Inscriber – You can always count on America’s team to make things interesting. Whether it is being involved in a ongoing contract extension with their star quarterback, Dak Prescott or their 85-year-old billionaire baller-in-chief flexing in making picks from his $250 million yacht, Dallas will do Dallas.

Grade: B

Views 22 – Simply put, the Cowboys knocked this draft out of the park. Whether it was Jerry alone, like pre-draft reports tried to imply, or the whole contingency of a great scouting department and coaching staff making decisions as one unit, the Cowboys were basically perfect. With the run on CB’s in the first round, in which many were drafted higher than expected, the Cowboys did not panic, and in the 2nd Rd got arguably the CB with the best ball skills in the class in Trevon Diggs. He is raw with his technique but can possibly become the best one in this class if he can put it all together. They basically went Best Player Available both in need, but also luxury getting WR CeeDee Lamb in the 1st, who can start immediately elevating an already strong position. DT Neville Gallimore, CB Reggie Robinson and C Tyler Biadasz have the ability to start immediately at need positions for the Cowboys.

Grade: A+

Best Pick: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

Worst Pick: CB Reggie Robinson, Tulsa

Best Value: C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin

Denver Broncos

The Athletes Hub – The Broncos made it a focus to get Lock weapons this offseason, bringing in Melvin Gordon via FA while adding Jerry Jeudy, K.J. Hamler and redzone threat Albert Okuwuegbunam in the draft. They also brought in Netane Muti and Cushenberry to shore up the interior line. Muti is an elite talent if he can stay healthy, and if he does, will far outperform Cushenberry, who took a big step back in 2019. Denver had a great start to the draft, but they dropped the ball in the 3rd round taking Ojemudia and Agim who were both reaches.

Grade: B-

Inscriber – The Broncos double-dip at WR in speedsters Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler to give second-year QB Drew Lock some weapons to work with.

Grade: B+

Views 22 – The Denver Broncos had one thing in mind for the 2020 draft, help Drew Lock. They did just that drafting Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler with the first 2 picks. Their best value pick came in the 5th round when they drafted Netane Muti. Muti has one of the highest ceilings out of anybody in this draft, the only concern is health.

Grade: B

Best Pick: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Worst Pick: CB Michael Ojemudia, Iowa

Best Value: OG Netane Muti, Fresno State

The Athletes Hub – Darius Slay will become a distant memory with Okudah coming to town. Okudah is an eite shutdown corner who has nearly as many forced incompletions over the last two years as he does first downs allowed. Swift was a bit surprising here, but Detroit is clearly not sold on Kerryon Johnson. I like Jonathan Taylor more, but Swift is the better pass catcher. Julian Okwara, who is recovering from a broken fibula, could be a steal in the 3rd. He lived in the backfield in 2018 and 2019 (before getting injured). Jonah Jackson is an elite pass blocking guard who only allowed 17 pressures the last two years combined and Logan Stenburg is a mauler and a perfect compliment at the other guard spot.

Grade: B+

Inscriber – In staying at No. 3 and drafting Jeff Okudah, the Lions did the smart thing in giving franchise QB Matthew Stafford a much-needed home run hitter in D’Andre Swift, a skilled edge rusher in DE Julian Okwara at No.67 and filling a big need at OL in Jonah Jackson later in the third round at No.75.

Grade: B

Views 22 – The Lions did a lot of reaching in the 2020 draft. They took CB Jeffery Okudah 3rd overall, while he was the best corner in this class he was not a top 10 pick due to the talent and his limited ability in zone coverage. Then they take a running back that they did not need in the second round D’Andre Swift when they had other positions they could have addressed.

Grade: C+

Best Pick: CB Jeff Okudah, Ohio State

Worst Pick: WR Quintez Cephus, Wisconsin

Best Value: EDGE Julian Okwara, Notre Dame

Green Bay Packers

The Athletes Hub – After watching the Packers draft unfold, it is clear that Matt LaFleur is looking to life beyond Aaron Rodgers after they traded up to take Jordan Love in the first round instead of taking Patrick Queen or Tee Higgins. With the news released that this was a power move by LaFleur it is obvious that tensions are high in the locker room and ego’s are getting in the way of winning. This team was 13-3 last season but has glaring holes at MLB and need to address their run defense. They also refused to draft a WR in the deepest WR class in history. Instead they decide to follow up a QB in the 1st, with a RB in the 2nd who has a ton of wear and tire from college and a TE in the 3rd who was an extreme reach. I understand the logic. Groom Love to be Rodgers successor and draft Dillon with Jones on a contract year, but this team is in win-now mode and Green Bay is more worried about winning the NFC North forever than it is winning the Lombardi Trophy now. Don’t be surprised if GB drops from 13-3 to 9-7 this season. (won 8 games by one possession in 2019)

Grade: F

Inscriber – Packers head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst have got to be the two most HATED names in the whole state of Wisconsin right now. This is no knock against Jordan Love, this is a giant overstep on a still very-green front office and head coach who failed to supply Rodgers with playmakers until later in the draft.

Grade: D-

Views 22 – QB Jordan Love is the only reason they didn’t get an F. He has superstar potential and could be the perfect fit in the Matt Lefleur system. They got zero value for all of the picks that they made. As the NFC runner-up all they had to do was take the best player available and instead they did the complete opposite.

Grade: D

Best Pick: IOL Jake Hanson, Oregon

Worst Pick: TE Josiah Deguara, Cincinnati

Best Value: Edge Jonathan Garvin, Miami

Houston Texans

The Athletes Hub: Bill O’Brien has made boneheaded move after boneheaded move in Houston and outside of Ross Blacklock he didn’t do anything special on draft day either. He even got stuck with Greenard after Detroit pulled out of a trade last minute.

Grade: D+

Inscriber – The first draft post-Nuc provided less-than-stellar results for Bill O’Brien, who is now Houston’s BIG problem.

Grade: C

Views 22 – The Texans did not have a first-round selection this year due to Head Coach/GM Bill O’Brien and his awful decisions. They did get some extremely good value though with DL Ross Blacklock and Edge Jonathan Greenard. I like what they did with what they had this year.

Grade: B

Best Pick: DT Ross Blacklock, TCU

Worst Pick: OT Charlie Heck, UNC

Best Value: CB John Reid, Penn State

Indianapolis Colts

The Athletes Hub – The Colts draft went a lot different than I expected but they did add a few nice weapons for Phillip Rivers in Pittman and Taylor. At 6’4″, Michael Pittman is giant target and perfect compliment to the speedy T.Y. Hilton. Meanwhile, Marlon Mack is on a contract year and Jonathan Taylor is the best pure 3 down RB in this draft. If Taylor can work on his fumbling and his catching ability he could become a HOF talent behind that talented OL.

Grade: B

Inscriber – In what may be his swan song in Indy, QB Philip Rivers gets a couple of playmakers to work with, in WR Michael Pittman Jr. and RB Jonathan Taylor.

Grade: A

Views 22 – The Views From the 22 mantra is No Beef, No Lombardi. Chris Ballard has been following that mantra since he took over as GM for the Colts. The 2020 draft allowed him to hone in on skill positions and he did just that drafting Michael Pittman and Jonathan Taylor. Both players will be asked to contribute and contribute significantly from day 1. With Phillip Rivers, a stellar offensive line, and a mixture of solid skill players I see the Colts as favorites for the AFC South post-draft.

Grade: A

Best Pick: RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

Worst Pick: IOL Danny Pinter, Ball State

Best Value: QB Jacob Eason, Washington



Jacksonville Jaguars

The Athletes Hub – After losing Ramsey and Bouye, the Jaguars had a gaping hole to fill at CB which led them to reach a bit at pick 9 to get that position filled. Henderson is undoubtedly the #2 CB in this class but he is prone to giving up the big play and a lot of talent was left on the board. Chaisson is a great player with all the physical tools on the edge and the perfect replacement for Ngakoue after he hits FA next offseason. My favorite pick however, was WR Laviska Shenault. He has had quite the injury history but if he can stay healthy he will end up outshining a majority of the WR’s taken ahead of him and possibly become a top 3 WR in this class down the line.

Grade: B-

Inscriber – One of the more questionable reaches in the draft. Jags take a big gamble in former Florida Gators DB CJ Henderson.

Grade: B-

Views 22 – I don’t know what to think of the Jaguars draft. I just see a bunch of players. Considering this team detonated an extremely talented roster short of a capable quarterback, maybe a bunch of players is just what they needed to do. With their two 1st round picks they took C.J. Henderson and K’Lavon Chaisson. C.J. Henderson might be a reach but he was the second corner taken off the board and the best man coverage corner in this draft. Their most intriguing pick however, came in the 2nd round with WR Laviska Shenault out of Colorado. Shenault is going to be a gadget type player who will be leaned on to get cheap yards in the passing game for Gardner Minshew.

Grade: B-

Best Pick: WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado

Worst Pick: CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State

Best Value: OT Ben Bartch, St. John’s

Kansas City Chiefs

The Athletes Hub – The rich get richer, as the most explosive offense in the league is the first team to pick a RB in the draft. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was a crucial piece in LSU’s run to a National Championship but I can’t get make an argument for this move. I’m sure he’ll have success in this offense, because frankly, anyone you plug in there will, but this is a reach for me. Kendall Fuller was big loss this offseason and should have been the focus in the first round. RB equity is always there every draft in the 2nd and 3rd rounds.

Grade: C-

Inscriber – As if the newly-crowned Super Bowl champs and MVP didn’t need any more speed, nabbing LSU TB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is sure to bring back memories of former great priest Holmes.

Grade: A

Views 22 – The defending champs made some head-scratching decisions but overall took some solid players. Their best pick was LB Willie Gay Jr who fits right in the middle of that defense as a centerpiece. Although he has questions about his character, he is still an elite player that will help a very fast and small group get a little bigger and little faster. RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a very good player but to pick him in the first round was terrible value. Like the player and what he brings to the table. Just not in the first round. Grade: B-

Best Pick: LB Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State

Worst Pick: S L’Jarius Sneed, LA Tech

Best Value: OT Lucas Niang, TCU

Las Vegas Raiders

The Athletes Hub – I loved what Mayock did with his last 4 picks, but his first 3 picks had me scratching my head. Ruggs is a speed freak and looks to be the next Tyreek Hill, but Jeudy and Lamb were still on the board who I had rated much higher. Then they reach on Damon Arnette who I had a 3rd round grade on. After not having a 2nd round pick, they reach on Bowden who is more athlete than football player. With Edwards, Muse, Simpson and Robertson I could see this draft being reminiscent of 2019 where the second half of their draft outperforms their first half on the football field.

Grade: C

Inscriber – In classic Raider fashion, Las Vegas selects the fastest player in the draft in WR Henry Ruggs III, which would have made Al Davis proud.

Grade: B

Views 22 – So they needed some receiver help and they had to have it in this class. It’s just who they took that is a little confusing. WR Henry Ruggs is a burner and he is a solid player, but to take him as the first receiver off the board was a stretch. The biggest stretch though came from Mike Mayock on the second pick in the first round when he took CB Damon Arnette who was not even a day one or arguably even a day two pick. Their Best value came in WR Bryan Edwards. Good talent, just bad spots for the Raiders.

Grade: B-

Best Pick: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

Worst Pick: RB Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky

Best Value: WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

Los Angeles Chargers

The Athletes Hub – The Chargers got their offensive leader in Justin Herbert, then traded back into the first round and got their defensive leader in Kenneth Murray. Herbert needs to be coached up mentally but he’s got the arm talent to flourish in this offense. He helped his draft stock immensely after showing out in the Senior Bowl and one upping that at the Combine. Kenneth Murray is a natural born leader and do-it-all MLB who should see multiple Pro Bowls. One of my favorite picks in this draft though was Joshua Kelley, who was another Senior Bowl show-out and someone who is great between the tackles and can compliment Ekeler. Then theres K.J Hill who was an absolute steal.

Grade: B+

Inscriber – The Chargers begin the post-Rivers era in selecting the 6’6, 236-pound Justin Herbert, who has the potential to develop into something special.

Grade: A

Views 22 – New stadium, new uniform and new era at QB for the LA Chargers as they bring in Oregon QB Justin Herbert to run this already talented offense. Herbert brings some athleticism and better arm talent than what the Chargers had in Phillip Rivers hoping to bring a different dynamic to the team. The Chargers traded their 2nd and 3rd Rd picks to move back into the 1st Rd and take Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray, who will bring even more athleticism, speed, and leadership to an already scary defense.

Grade: B+

Best Pick: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon

Worst Pick: WR Joe Reed, Virginia

Best Value: WR KJ Hill, Ohio State

Los Angeles Rams

The Athletes Hub – Another team without a first round pick, the Rams used their first two picks (Cam Akers and Van Jefferson) to replace Todd Gurley and Brandin Cooks which both felt like a reach. My biggest problem with their draft however, is they didnt address their OL problems. Two standout picks for me in the mid rounds are Terrell Burgess, a converted WR who has the versatility to play safety or man-up as a nickel CB, and TE Brycen Hopkins who is my #1 rated TE in the draft. Hopkins is a below average blocker and has had his fair share of drops, but he is a great route runner and at 6’4″ he has the elite speed/size combo to create seperation and flourish in today’s NFL.

Grade: C+

Inscriber – In moving on from Todd Gurley, the Rams select former Florida State RB Cam Akers to carry the load in Los Angeles.

Grade: B

Views 22 – The Rams have been transforming their roster over the last few years, however, they have done an awful job of managing their draft capital. The CB Jalen Ramsey trade cost them two 1st rounders (2020 and 2021), but this year they at least had capital in other rounds. They replaced RB Todd Gurley with a young, physical runner in Florida St RB Cam Akers and also added one of the best route runners in this class in Van Jefferson. The rams also added the athletic edge rusher, Terrell Lewis, to help solidify their pass rush.

Grade: B

Best Pick: S Terrell Burgess, Utah

Worst Pick: WR Van Jefferson, Florida

Best Value: TE Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

Miami Dolphins

The Athletes Hub – All eyes will be on Tua Tagovailoa this season. He’s an elite talent with a long injury history, but history has shown us that QB’s who come into the NFL with multiple injuries have continued to get injured once they get to the NFL. But with a player of his caliber you have to take the risk. They did a great job of trying to protect him by taking Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Soloman Kindley. The biggest sleeper of their draft is DE Curtis Weaver who I had ranked as the #6 edge rusher in this class but somehow fell to the 5th round.

Grade: A-

Inscriber – Big risk. Big game. Is Tua gonna be the man that Miami has been yearning for since Marino?

Grade: B-

Views 22 – So much draft capital in a very deep class, and we at Views just feel like the Dolphins could’ve done a tad better. QB Tua Tagovailoa is obviously going to be the most important pick for this franchise to see if they are able to finally change things in Miami. Tua has a major injury concern to go along with a style of play that is not conducive to long term health. He is at times inconsistent in pocket awareness and will abandon it early trying to extend plays which can expose him to more hits, which is very concerning. OT Austin Jackson and CB Noah Igbinoghene, players that we like, were also arguably a reach in the first round. Jackson is a talented athlete at his position but at times is inconsistent in his pass sets getting high and exposing his chest to stronger defensive ends who can knock him off balance. Coaching will be crucial for this kid to justify his draft slot. OG Robert Hunt out of Louisiana Lafayette is an impressive, strong, and highly skilled player that will start immediately and will possibly be the Dolphins best pick and best value of this class.

Grade: B-

Best Pick: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

Worst Pick: CB Noah Igbinoghene, Auburn

Best Value: Edge Curtis Weaver, Boise State

Minnesota Vikings

The Athletes Hub – The Vikings came into this draft with a lot of capital and they made it count, replacing Diggs with a standout WR in Jefferson, getting two starting CB’s in Gladney and Dantzler, getting Riley Reiff’s (and his ridiculous contract) replacement in Ezra Cleveland while getting solid value in Dye, Hand, Willekes, Lynch and Matellus.

Grade: A

Inscriber – After trading WR Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, the Vikings drafted an excellent replacement in Justin Jefferson. At 6’1 and 202, Jefferson has excellent body control, speed and good route-running skills.

Grade: A-

Views 22 – You like that? I love that! The Vikings nailed this draft. They traded away Stefon Diggs for the 22nd overall pick and not only took his replacement, but also took the future centerpiece to this offense by drafting Justin Jefferson. The two other priorities for Minnesota were beef on the offensive line and depth at cornerback. Ezra Cleveland along with TCU CB Jeff Gladney and Mississippi State CB Cameron Dantzler essentially opens up a new championship window for a younger Minnesota roster.

Grade: A

Best Pick: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

Worst Pick: DE DJ Wonnum, South Carolina

Best Value: LB Troy Dye, Oregon

New England Patriots

The Athletes Hub – Belichick has proved time and time again he’s smarter than the rest of the league so when he decided against taking a QB in favor of Stidham I didn’t doubt him. Whether it is because 1. he is planning on tanking for Trevor Lawrence or 2. he’s groomed him to perfectly run that offense I’m sure it’ll work out for him. There were some other question marks however, like him taking Dugger over Delpit and Winfield, and then trading up to take TE Asiasi, which I believe was a reach, and then take Combine standout Dalton Keene immediately after who I actually like better. I was also surprised to see them take Rohrwasser with Tyler Bass still on the board.

Grade: C

Inscriber – Forever the enigma in the draft, the Pats pass on a QB, but load up on tight ends?

Grade: C-

Views 22 – The first draft post-Tom Brady and Bill Belichick decided not to take a Quarterback. Perhaps Nike the dog should’ve done the drafting after all. It wasn’t a bad draft overall for Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio. They played the value of the board beautifully, I just believe the picks could’ve been better. Nonetheless, S Kyle Dugger, OLB Joshua Uche and OLB Anfernee Jennings are all prospects that possess traits similar to former Patriots at their position, mainly fundamentals and versatility.

Grade: B-

Best Pick: EDGE Josh Uche, Michigan

Worst Pick: TE Devin Asiasi, UCLA

Best Value: IOL Michael Onwenu, Michigan

New Orleans Saints

TheAthletes Hub – With this being Drew Brees’ last year in New Orleans, Sean Payton made sure to make this draft about quality over quantity and put immediate starters on the field(GB could learn a thing or two from him). The Saints had Cesar Ruiz rated higher than I do but he’s someone who can step in alongside Erik McCoy and Ryan Ramczyk and start day 1. On paper the Saints now arguably have the best OL in the NFL. Then they add an elite TE in Trautman to add to Jared Cook, and Zack Baun, my #1 steal of the draft. Tampa Bay may be the flashy favorite, but my money’s on New Orleans to win the division again.

Grade: A-

Inscriber – With only four picks in the draft, the Saints made the most of them in adding a quality center in Cesar Ruiz and LB Zack Baun.

Grade: B+

Views 22 – This roster is always loaded with plenty of talent. So not only did they add to it but they added players that could make huge contributions. C/OG Cesar Ruiz is the perfect player to put on this already talented offensive line mix and they also go and get one of the best tight ends in the class in Adam Trautman. As if that were not enough they then acquired LB Zack Baun who adds value on the edge as a pass rusher. Saints are going to be a tough out as usual come January because of moves like this in the off-season.

Grade: A

Best Pick: LB Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Worst Pick: QB Tommy Stevens, Mississippi State

Best Value: TE Adam Trautman, Dayton

New York Giants

The Athletes Hub – The Giants 2020 Draft was FAR better than their 2019 Draft. They essentially got two 1st first round picks in Thomas and McKinney. Most fans and experts disagreed with their choice of LT, but Andrew Thomas was my #1 rated LT in the draft, grading in the top 10 in the nation in pass protection and run blocking. Peart and Lemieux were also solid additions to an atrocious OL. My favorite mid round pick has to be Darnay Holmes, who was my sleeper CB in this class.

Grade: A

Inscriber – In one of the biggest shockers in the draft, the G-Men reach for LT Andrew Thomas, giving some much-needed protection for their franchise QB Daniel Jones and All-World RB Saquon Barkley.

Grade: B+

Views 22 – For the first time in years the New York Giants did the right thing during the weekend the NFL Draft. Starting with T Andrew Thomas who is the best tackle in this class. Then they get S Xavier Mckinney who is arguably the best safety in this class. They got great value on the offensive line. So now they have turned a weakness into a strength. One the best draft classes this year goes to the Giants.

Grade: A+

Best Pick: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Worst Pick: LB Cam Brown, Penn State

Best Value: CB Darnay Holmes, UCLA

New York Jets

The Athletes Hub – The Jets came into this draft desperately needing to address WR and LT and they did that with their first two picks (Mekhi Becton and Denzel Mims), but I think they made a big mistake in the route they decided to take. Both are freak athletes with high chances of being busts. Becton was protected by a screen heavy offense while Mims has an extremely limited route tree. They would have been far better off going Jeudy in the 1st and Josh Jones in the 2nd. Their draft choices did get better as the draft went on however, with Ashtyon Davis, Bryce Hall and Braden Mann. Bryce Hall is a first round talent taken in the 5th round and has elite zone coverage ability. Remind you of someone? (Richard Sherman)

Grade: B

Inscriber – Gang Green grabs a much-needed protector for franchise QB Sam Darnold in massive 6’7 364-pound OT Mekhi Becton as well as add a legit deep threat in WR Denzel Mims.

Grade: B

Views 22 – From now on this is how you draft Jets…. They took some of the best value in the 2020 draft. They snagged one of the best offensive linemen in the class OT Mehki Becton who fell to them and then grabbed the likes of WR Denzel Mims and S Ashtyn Davis who are extremely good players that fell on draft day. The best part is they got better in areas that they need to for a young QB in Sam Darnold. Good job this year lets see if it translates onto the field.

Grade: A-

Best Pick: S Ashtyn Davis, California

Worst Pick: EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Florida

Best Value: CB Bryce Hall, Virginia

Philadelphia Eagles

The Athletes Hub – It’s hard for me to get behind this draft. Reagor is a great WR but you passed on Jefferson to take him. Yes, we know Wentz is made of glass, but you could have waited two rounds later and taken Eason. To me, their strongest part of the draft was Day 3.

Grade: D

Inscriber – Not to be outdone by their long-time bitter rivals up I-95, the Birds pulled of THE shocker of the 2020 NFL Draft in selecting former Alabama QB Jalen Hurts, despite having Carson Wentz already entrenched. Hmmm…

Grade: C+

Views 22 – 3 years ago I pounded my fists on the table for Howie Roseman, now I’m pounding my fists because of Howie Roseman. A guy who has been praised for his roster construction and maximizing the value of his assets, simply dropped the ball on this draft. TCU WR Jalen Reagor wasn’t a terrible pick, but drafting Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts 53rd overall will in all likelihood be Howie’s worst pick as a GM. Their best value pick perhaps came in Round 6 drafting Auburn OT Prince Tega Wanogho, a raw but high upside offensive lineman.

Grade: C+

Best Pick: WR Jalen Reagor, TCU

Worst Pick: QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Best Value: DB K’Von Wallace, Clemson

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Athletes Hub – The Fitzpatrick trade ended up being well worth the first round pick cost, as he was named First Team All-Pro. Their 2nd round pick was the physical freak Chase Claypool. The Notre Dame star skyrocketed up draft boards after making Combine History, becoming only the second receiver 6-foot-4 or taller and 235 pounds or bigger to run a sub-4.45 in the 40-yard dash. The other was Megatron. He also had a vertical jump over 40 inches. Highsmith is a perfect fit in Pittsburgh and will eventually be Bud Dupree’s successor. Anthony McFarland compares to Phillip Lindsay and is a good 1-2 punch with James Conner.

Grade: B

Inscriber – The six-time Super Bowl champions add an intriguing red-zone target for Ben Roethlisberger as well as a complimentary tall and fast playmaker across from JuJu Smith-Schuster in the 6’4 238-pound Canadian, Chase Claypool out of Notre Dame.

Grade: B

Views 22 – Pittsburgh did what they could with what they had. Chase Claypool, their 2nd round Wide Receiver out of Notre Dame, is going to thrive in that system. This might be arguably the biggest target Big Ben’s ever had to work with. The rest of their picks were spent on adding depth to an already supremely talented defense.

Grade: C+

Best Pick: WR Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

Worst Pick: S Antoine Brooks Jr., Maryland

Best Value: EDGE Alex Highsmith, Charlotte

San Francisco 49ers

The Athletes Hub – This draft was all about getting cheaper, younger replacements for Buckner, Sanders and Staley, taking Kinlaw and Aiyuk in the 1st and trading pennies for Trent Williams. I was disappointed to see they didnt address the CB position though. The 49ers are confident with their current core and their goal was to hold serve this offseason. They’re pretty much going into the 2020 season with same team blueprint they did in 2019. But is it enough?

Grade: B

Inscriber – While the 6’5, 324-pound DT Javon Kinlaw has the physical tools and makeup to be dominant, is he better than the recently-shipped out DeForest Buckner? Time will tell.

Grade: B

Views 22 – The best pick for this team may end up being the picks they packaged to grab LT Trent Williams from the Redskins. It gives them one of the three best blindside protectors in the game and is a significant upgrade from retired T Joe Staley. They also obtained one of the best pass rushers in this year’s class in DT Javon Kinlaw. He keeps Arik Armstead on the outside as he assumes the role of departed DT Deforest Buckner. They also took WR Brandon Aiyuk, who is very good after the catch, to replace their midseason acquisition Emmanuel Sanders(Saints). Solid draft for the NFC Champs as they look to build on last year’s success.

Grade: B+

Best Pick: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

Worst Pick: OT Colton McKivitz, West Virginia

Best Value: WR Jauan Jennings, Tennessee

Seattle Seahawks

The Athletes Hub – Jordyn Brooks is a good run defender and is quick on the ball, but struggles in pass coverage and was a big reach, especially with Patrick Queen still on the board. Darrell Taylor wasn’t much better.

Grade: C-

Inscriber – Passing on edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos at No. 27 when you’re unsure of Jadeveon Clowney coming back wasn’t exactly the smartest move for the Seahawks.

Grade: B-

Views 22 – Pete Carroll has always had a very interesting way of building his team. He does a lot with changing players positions to fit certain roles on his defense. He drafts LB Jordyn Brooks who he can plug into a Bruce Irvin role which will allow him to stand up as a linebacker on early downs and rush the passer on third down. He then takes DE Darrell Taylor who is a player with very raw ability but fits the mold of a Pete Carroll player. These two players, although drafted earlier than they should have been, could prove to be excellent pickups, but the value wasn’t there.

Grade: C+

Best Pick: IOL Damien Lewis, LSU

Worst Pick: EDGE Darrell Taylor, Tennessee

Best Value: EDGE Alton Robinson, Syracuse

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Athletes Hub – The Bucs are ALL-IN this season. Tampa Bay traded picks Nos. 14 and 117 to the 49ers in exchange for picks Nos. 13 and 245 to make sure former Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs will be protecting Brady’s blindside. Then Antoine Winfield Jr fell into their lap in the 2nd round. A versatile safety who can also play nickel CB. Their best value pick was Tyler Johnson in the 5th. To give you an idea of Johnson’s talent, he had 12 catches for 204 yards and 2 TD in the Outback Bowl despite being lined up against CB Noah Igbinoghene, who was a first-round pick for the Miami Dolphins.

Grade: A-

Inscriber – Protect the G.O.A.T.! Bucs make the grade in adding the best pure LT in Tristan Wirfs, one of the best safeties in the country in Antoine Winfield Jr. and one of the biggest draft day steals in WR Tyler Johnson.

Grade: B+

Views 22 – Having the greatest QB of all time come to your team in the offseason can raise the expectations for sure. So with the Addition of OT Tristan Wirfs and S Antoine Winfield Jr they addressed two of the big weaknesses on their roster. This should be a fun team to watch as it deploys the best playmakers Brady has ever had at his disposal.

Grade: B+

Best Pick: T Tristan Wirfs, Iowa

Worst Pick: DT Khalil Davis, Nebraska

Best Value: WR Tyler Johnson, Minnesota

Tennessee Titans

The Athletes Hub – The Titans went need over BPA and drafted Conklin’s replacement in the first round. It was a slight reach but they did, however, get good value in the 2nd with Khristian Fulton. Their 3rd round pick, Darrynton Evans, helped his draft stock at the Combine and is a nice change-of-pace back to Henry.

Grade: C+

Inscriber – After losing Jack Conklin in free agency, the Titans stick true to their DNA in drafting his replacement in former Georgia OT Isaiah Wilson.

Grade: B+

Views 22 – The Titans took the best player available at positions of need with their 1st and 2nd round picks drafting Isaiah Wilson at 29 overall and CB Kristian Fulton 61st overall. Their 3rd round pick Darrynton Evans was insurance in case Derrick Henry leaves for Free Agency in 2021.

Grade: B

Best Pick: CB Khristian Fulton, LSU

Worst Pick: QB Cole McDonald, Hawaii

Best Value: RB Darrynton Evans, App State

Washington Redskins

The Athletes Hub – Chase Young is a generational talent and a cant-miss pick, but outside of Young, their draft was pretty ordinary. Ron Rivera took do-it-all RB/WR Antonio Gibson in the 3rd round to try and replicate CMC’s production, but my favorite pick was Antonio Gandy-Golden in the 4th, who has extraordinary range and is a viable deep threat.

Grade: C+

Inscriber – While selecting the former DeMatha Catholic and Ohio State edge rusher second overall is a no-brainer, what’s REALLY scary is the D-line that the ‘Skins are putting together down in the DMV! Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis! May God have mercy on the souls of all opposing QB’s that have to face them.

Grade: A

Views 22 – Three things that are crucial in building a successful football team. QB, protecting the QB, and bringing the QB down, and the Redskins got the best pass rusher not only in this class but arguably in the last 10 years. The ultra-talented Edge Defender Chase Young has the ability to change the franchise’s direction like former Ohio State Edge Defender Nick Bosa did for the 49ers. With an already talented defensive line, the Redskins can easily win a lot of games in the NFC East, causing havoc on opposing offenses. But Young was an obvious pick, the Redskins did not get good value specifically with OT Saahdiq Charles out of LSU who on tape was very disappointing to watch protect QB Joe Burrow. We at Views think he was practically undraftable as he struggled with so many things at his position. C+ is being nice.

Grade: C+

Best Pick: EDGE Chase Young, Ohio State

Worst Pick: OT Saahdiq Charles, LSU

Best Value: WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty