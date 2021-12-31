PHOTO: Catapult Sports via the Cotton Bowl. Used with permission.

ARLINGTON, TX – Thanks to a career-high 204 rushing yards by Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson, Alabama cruised to an easy win over undefeated Cincinnati 27-6, advancing to their sixth College Football Playoff championship game in Indianapolis.

A native of Tuscaloosa, Robinson set a Alabama school record and tallied the third-most rushing yards in the CFP’s seven-year history, en route to being named Most Outstanding Offensive Player





Clearly showing respect for Cincinnati’s ball-hawking, turnover-hungry defense, that led the FBS with 33 turnovers, Alabama chose to grind it out old-school in attacking a suspect Bearcats defensive front.

For the game, the Crimson Tide rushed for 301 yards on 47 carries, while the Bearcats rushed for a mere 74 yards on 26 carries. In out-rushing Cincinnati by an almost 3:1 ratio, kept Cincinnati tailback Jerome Ford in check to the tune of 78 yards on 15 carries, and smothered QB Desmond Ridder to -6 yards, including six sacks, two of them by Crimson Tide LB Will Anderson Jr.

Heisman Trophy winner quarterback, Bryce Young, the first in Alabama history had a rather pedestrian game by his standards in passing for 181 yards and three touchdowns. During the game, he surpassed current New England Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones for most passing yards in a single season at 4,500.

The Pasadena, California native also surpassed current Miami Dolphins starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa record for most touchdown passes in a season, set in 2018, after throwing a eight-yard touchdown to TE Slade Bolden, giving Young 44 on the season.

With the win, Alabama faces Georgia, who routed Big Ten champion Michigan 37-11 in the Capital One Orange Bowl at hard Rock Stadium in Miami for an all-SEC CFP Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

