PHOTO: Robert D. Cobb | INSC Media & Photography

CLEVELAND, OH — With inclement weather causing the Go-Go’s and Induction Panel Unveiling to go virtual, the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame “Rock Hall Nights” event was a much-needed in-person success.

Thanks to a combination of the current Nor’easter weather front, and current COVID protocols, last night’s “Nights” was a modest success. Music fans anxious to get their fix inside the Hall, as well as see the newly opened 2021 Inductee exhibit featuring items from this year’s incoming class such as Dave Grohl’s guitar, LL Cool J’s boombox, Tina Turner’s dress, as well as grabbing a drink and seeing some live music, were in for a early Halloween weekend treat.





With Nashville-based singer/songwriter, Sarah Faith performing, visitors had a chance to kick back and relax, as they prepare for what will arguably be the biggest induction ceremony in the Hall’s history.

Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, JAY-Z, Foo Fighters, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Randy Rhoads, and Clarence Avant are slated to be inducted along with numerous A-listers such as Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Lionel Richie, H.E.R., Mickey Guyton, Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera, Angela Bassett and Drew Barrymore.

If there is anything to say about this year’s incoming class and induction, is that it will be star-studded, electric, and rocking in the heart of rock and roll in downtown Cleveland. Bad weather and COVID may be outside factors, but the spirit of rock beats eternal.

