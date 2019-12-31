3 Tips For Choosing A Good Casino With A Free Welcome Bonus

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The popularity of online casinos is growing year by year, mainly due to technological advances that constantly allow internet casinos to give their players a better gaming experience with faster software, a greater selection of casino games and better graphics and user interface both on computer and mobile.

However, another source of the increasing popularity of online casinos is also the offer and variety of casino bonuses, e.g. in the form of free welcome bonuses, deposit bonuses and free tickets in sweepstakes prizes. There are many ways to attract casino players, but free money is a sure hit – the hardest part is finding and choosing casinos with the best free bonuses. Just keep reading this smart casino guide!

We love free casino and free bonuses. That is why the vast majority of online casinos also offer different bonuses to players who can give them more money to play for.

When you register with a casino, you are often offered a welcome bonus or bonus package. It can e.g. consist of a 100% deposit bonus that doubles your deposited amount up to a predetermined maximum amount. This is a great way to get some extra cash to play when you have decided to deposit money at an internet casino.

As a new player, you may also be lucky to receive a free welcome bonus, i.e. a bonus with no requirement to deposit money. With this bonus type you get free funds which can be used at the specific casino offering the welcome bonus. A free bonus can, for example. consist of:

– x number of free spins on a popular slot machine

– x number of dollars for use on a particular slot machine or casino game of your choice

– x number of free spins on a lucky reel with big prizes

The variations are many, but in the end, you get a free bonus from the casino, which allows you to try the casino and get a feel for the overall gaming experience, but of course also to win winnings. However, it should be emphasized that all casinos bonuses include different terms and conditions for how fast and easy it is to get your bonus and any winnings paid out.

If you search for free welcome bonuses in a search engine, the result will be red-hot – the selection is simply amazing. So here are three great tips to help you get started.

Tip # 1 – Compare Bonuses to Multiple Casinos

Find an overview of online casinos that offer free welcome bonuses. With a clear overview, it is easier to evaluate the selection of casinos and the different types of free bonuses.

Tip # 2 – Choose the type of bonus you like

Since there are different types of free bonuses, you also have to think about how you prefer to play casino online. Do a bonus’ free spins only apply to one particular slot machine or you can freely choose from the entire casino selection? If you get free cash in bonus, can you play for them at all casino games or maybe only at certain games?

Tip # 3 – Read the casino’s terms and conditions

One important thing is to read the internet casinos terms and conditions so that you are fully aware of what your welcome bonus includes. There are big differences here, for example. in relation to wagering requirements, which games a bonus applies to and whether the bonus expires after x number of days.

Now, hopefully, you’ve got a better idea of ​​what a free welcome bonus is and what considerations you should make. If you want to get a free bonus yourself, you can find a great casino with a free welcome bonus here.

