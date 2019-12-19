4 Mistakes You’re Making With Your SEO Strategy

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















It’s amazing to think about how much Search Engine Optimization (SEO) marketing has changed over the past 5 years. 5 years ago it all seemed so easy. Marketers would submit one article to as many directories as they could find and obtain links by posting generic, spammy comments on other people’s blogs. Was it good, quality marketing? Not at all, but it worked for the time being. That is, until Google caught on and introduced our friends Panda and Penguin, neither one of which is a fan of spam.

With constant changes to algorithms, the fear of receiving the dreaded manual penalty, and all kinds of new elements being factored into how a website can rank, SEO marketers are constantly being kept on their toes. Change is inevitable in the world of SEO marketing. However, you may be embracing all of the changes and think you have it all right, only to find that your rankings have been rather stagnant, or worse yet, dropping. If this is your current situation, here are the 4 mistakes you may be making.

You’re not playing it safe. Every good online marketing company knows it is crucial to take risks and try new things. Digital marketing is far from being a static industry. There’s always new websites being launched, marketing tools to play with, and opportunities to seize. However, there are still some risks that aren’t worth taking. Your security is one of them. In 2016 it is now more important than ever to make sure your website is secured. An easy way to do this is by upgrading your website to an HTTPS server. The HTTPS server guarantees that your website is hosted on a secure server. This can help to prevent having your website hacked which can be a very costly mistake. In addition, Google recently confirmed that having an HTTPS may help your website to rank better. When you use the HTTPS server, everyone wins.

You’re thinking like an advertiser. Sure, you may work as an advertising and advertising your business may be your number one goal, but if you want to do SEO marketing in 2016, you’ll need to get rid of that mind set. In 2016 you need to think more like a public relations coordinator and less like an advertiser. Instead of paying to have your content displayed and pushing people to buy your products or sign up for your services, work to earn your audience’s trust and to build relationships. Make sure you are showing your audience the value of your services and given them a reason to purchase your products (or even to visit your website, link to your website, and/or ultimately promote your business). Sure, it may take longer in the long run to secure a link, form the relationship, and/or to even seen an improvement in your rankings, but the results will be worth it in the end.

You’re putting all of your eggs in one basket. SEO is not dead, but it’s also not the *only* digital marketing option available. What else is your business doing online? Having a hybrid digital marketing strategy that contains social media and pay per click marketing in addition to SEO marketing is essential. Your audience is available on a variety of platforms online, and your business should be there reaching out to them and engaging with them as well.

You’re being selfish. Do you find yourself saying “I want”, “I need”, “Do this for me” and general self-centered statements more than you say “This is mutually beneficial” or “We can help your business”? If so, then you need to reevaluate your marketing strategy. SEO shouldn’t be selfish. An effective SEO marketing campaign will not only benefit your business, but benefit your consumers and others as well. This can especially be important when it comes to linkbuilding. One of the best SEO link building strategies lies in creating strong partnerships with industry relevant leaders. For example, one of your goals may be to be featured on a top industry-relevant blog, but the blogger’s not going to want to feature you if it’s not beneficial to them. Make sure you demonstrate why your business can help them, too and why the opportunity is mutually beneficial. You’ll be surprised by how many more opportunities will become available to you when you demonstrate a mutually beneficial strategy.

Once you correct these 4 SEO marketing mistakes, you’ll be sure to gain more opportunities and see an overall increase in your keyword rankings and website traffic!

