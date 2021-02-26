More than 6 million car accidents occur in the U.S. every year and a substantial number of people are hurt as a result. If you’ve been injured due to a car accident and you weren’t wholly responsible for the incident, you may be aware that you could be entitled to claim compensation.

However, taking legal action without professional assistance isn’t easy. Before you begin making your claim, take a look at these four reasons to hire a personal injury attorney after a car accident:

1. Confirm Your Eligibility

Bringing a claim with no chance of success can lead to a lot of heartache. By getting legal advice from the outset, you can confirm that you’re legally entitled to compensation. In addition to this, experienced personal injury lawyers such as Horst Shewmaker will be able to tell you how successful your claim is likely to be and how much compensation you could receive.

2. Procedural Knowledge

As well as having in-depth knowledge of the law, lawyers also have an intricate awareness of the procedural rules that govern compensation claims. If you submit a file late or a form is wrongly completed, for example, this could delay your case by months or scupper your chances of obtaining compensation. When you’re represented by a personal injury attorney, however, you can be confident that your claim will meet the relevant procedural and legal requirements.

3. Get the Compensation You Deserve

If you’ve never made a compensation claim before, you may have no idea how much compensation you could be entitled to. Rest assured, the other party will take advantage of this and attempt to persuade you to agree to a settlement that’s far below what you’re entitled to. With help from a personal injury attorney, however, you can negotiate a settlement that accurately represents the harm you’ve suffered. If the other party is unwilling to agree to a fair settlement, you can proceed to litigation, safe in the knowledge that you’ll be represented by your attorney.

4. Less Stress

Being involved in a car accident can be a stressful and traumatic experience. In fact, some people can experience serious emotional symptoms following a serious accident and it’s not unusual for people to develop post-traumatic stress disorder after a serious collision.

Taking legal action without professional assistance can be stressful at the best of times but trying to do so while recovering from a car accident can make the process even tougher. When you work with personal injury lawyers, however, you can allow them to work on your behalf, while you’re free to focus on recovering from your injuries as best you can.

Making a Compensation Claim After a Collision

It’s often beneficial to access legal advice as soon as possible after a car accident but, if the incident occurred a few weeks or months ago, there’s no need to panic as it’s likely that you’ll still be able to make a claim. However, there are time limits when it comes to taking legal action after an accident, so don’t risk delaying your claim and miss out on the chance to obtain compensation for your injuries.

