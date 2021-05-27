Is improving your health a goal for you this year? Has it fallen by the wayside due to the craziness of the last 18 months? If you answered yes to the questions above, then this article is for you! That’s right, it’s time you started taking your health goals seriously, and there’s no better time to start than right now.

As men, we often take on a lot. The world of responsibility seems to burden our shoulders, and it can sometimes be hard to see the wood for the trees when it comes to setting goals for both life and health, but goal setting is critical for success.

Here are four health goals that are easily attainable, but will make a huge difference to your body and mental wellbeing.

Get Your Vitamins In

Your body runs on all sorts of fuel, from food to liquids, adrenaline, and dopamine, but what really makes a difference is knowing that you’re getting all of the right vitamins at the right time to keep your mind healthy, your joints healthy, and your body healthy.

A simple lack of vitamin D, for example, can lead to feelings of fatigue, a low immune system, and even issues with your bones and back. Find yourself some reliable daily men’s vitamins and get into the habit of taking them to keep you healthy for longer.

Improve Your Diet

While you’re improving your vitamin intake, it’s time to look at your diet and give that a kick up the behind too. It’s all too easy to slip into the habit of convenience foods, especially when Uber Eats is just so easy to order from!

Now it’s time to say no to the junk, and yes to healthy.

Start by learning to cook a few staple healthy foods and understanding that what you put into your body is what fuels it and keeps you going. An engine can only run well if the fuel is right.

Get Therapy

Sorting your life out is not all about going to the gym and eating salads; sorting your mind out is just as important as sorting your body out.

It’s time to tackle the demons from your past, organize your present in a way that allows you to be the best you can be, and make a plan for your future that is both attainable and fills you with hope and inspiration.

Book some therapy sessions with a trusted therapist and work through your current life worries and your future life goals. Talking helps, and engaging with a therapist is a great way to get the ball rolling.

Find a Consistent Partner

That’s right, no more casual sex! That may seem a little harsh, and that doesn’t mean give up casual sex altogether, but studies have shown that men in stable monogamous relationships are happier and heather in the long run.

You may have been thinking you never want to get married and have kids, but if you don’t have kids you best really love your career!

