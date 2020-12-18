INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















It’s incredible how technology is quickly evolving at a rapid rate today. In line with this, portable document format files have taken over the internet as well. It’s one of the most common files used by students and workers. Well, a lot are actually looking to work with PDFs as they’re versatile. You can easily convert, compress, split, organize, optimize, and merge documents.

Before utilizing PDF files to their utmost potential, you need to have a PDF tool supporting various procedures. It can sometimes be overwhelming working with PDF files as they usually come in large files, but once you’re accustomed to them, you’ll be able to see yourself more productive in many ways. So if you’re looking for a reliable and trusted PDF tool, here’s a list of the best PDF tools you can find online.

Online PDF Tool GoGoPDF

If you’re looking for a PDF tool that could meet your standard and expectations, then GoGoPDF is the perfect tool for you. It’s currently one of the most popular online PDF tools you can find on the internet today. In addition to that, many people are using this tool as they never fail to provide quality and efficiency with their work. They always make sure they don’t compromise the quality of their users’ files after doing the procedure.

One popular feature of GoGoPDF is adding watermark to PDF files. This is a way to indicate files that are yours, and the easiest way to add watermark to PDF online is through GoGoPDF. With its efficiency, you can quickly get the outcome within minutes, depending on how large the files are. You also don’t have to worry about their procedures as they always make sure you get the exact outcome you’ve expected.

When it comes to securing your files, GoGoPDF is no doubt the best tool you can use. They are equipped with top-notch security to keep your files safe from Malware and Viruses. In addition to that, they always keep the information of their customers private and confidential. That way, you can ensure that your files are in safe hands.

Online PDF Tool PDFBear

PDFbear offers top-notch quality and efficiency with their work. You can get your files done in minutes or seconds, depending on how large the files are. There are only four steps to follow to complete the merging process, and even the least-techy person can do that as they have a user-friendly interface. Like GoGoPDF, PDFbear is also compatible with Windows, Linux, and macOS. It’s an online-based software so that you can access the website on any device as well.

The best thing about using PDFbear is that they always ensure quality and efficiency. With that, you can get the outcome of the procedures in seconds or minutes, depending on how large the files are. When it comes to their efficiency, there are only four steps you need to follow when adding a watermark to your PDF files. The first step is to select the files you wanted to modify and upload them to the site.

Once you’ve uploaded the files to PDFbear, you’ll be given the option to add a text or image as your watermark. The next step is to position the watermark to your preference. Once you’re done placing the watermark, you can easily save the changes, and your newly modified files will be ready for download. PDFbear is accessible on many platforms such as macOS, Windows, and Linux. As long as you’re connected to the internet, you’ll have access to their website anytime and anywhere.

Adobe Acrobat Pro

Adobe is one well-known brand for software, and yes, they can also modify PDF files in many ways. It’s also currently one of the most popular PDF tools you can find online. Adobe is also known for providing quality with their work. With this, you can ensure you get the outcome you’ve expected. The only difference with Adobe compared to GoGoPDF and PDFbear is that Adobe Acrobat Pro is available as an application. But there’s no doubt they still produce the outcome with quality and efficiency.

Smallpdf

Like any other online PDF tools, Smallpdf can also support compressing, merging, converting, splitting, organizing, and adding watermark on PDF files. With this tool, you can utilize PDFs to their utmost potential. They’re currently one of the most efficient PDF tools when it comes to adding a watermark. Lastly, they always provide a comprehensive and no-hassle method. So, even the least-techy person will be able to use their features without any complications.

Takeaway

Portable document files can be overwhelming, especially if you don’t have a PDF tool that you can use. With the right and suitable PDF tool, you can ensure productivity and efficiency with your work. So, if you’re looking for a trusted online PDF tool, you might want to check out GoGoPDF.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

