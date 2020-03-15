5 Business Trends That Are Changing the Way You Do Business

Constantly buzzing, the world of marketing is adjusting to new trends for commercial growth. But unfortunately, most of the business holders do not have any update on these. If you are one of those, then reading this post will be worth your time.

Make Your Services Voice Search Compatible

Commercial growth requires effective promotion services. The current challenge in this area is to stay abreast of technological developments in order to keep in touch, to speak with potential customers.

The word “speak”, positioned in the last sentence, is no accident. Consumer behavior indicates a drastic increase in the use of voice recognition. Projections estimate that by 2021, between 60% of the research will be carried out simply by “chatting” with smart devices. So, your SEO strategy must consider voice search. With this trend, the chances of a business being well-positioned in the local merchant arena are higher.

Not only Rely on AI – Put People at the Heart of the Approach

Artificial intelligence is undoubtedly quite useful for businesses, even those on a small scale. We can think of these robots that respond instantly to consumers during a chat session. One example is the automation of communications, with the organized mailing of newsletters.

But beware, you should not fall into ease and passivity. Today’s consumers must be adequately induced. Experts remind us that people must remain at the heart of the strategy and that customer loyalty is proportional to the efforts made by companies to “not cut corners”.

In an era where everything is going very fast, it is crucial to personalize content. This trend results in particular from the virulent propagation of impersonal info-letters, more and more ignored by the recipients.

Make Use Of The Collaboration Tools in the Workplace

Every business demands the contribution of its employees for success. All of them need to perform together as a team to encourage creativity and thus, improve productivity. Working in teams boost make employees more effective in their work. Therefore, most of the business ventures employ collaborative solutions to collaborate their key business processes. These tools help employees to interact and to:

Communicate and quickly exchange information internally and externally

Optimizing working time thanks to real-time project management and monitoring

Search for information from any terminal and on the move

Invest in a profitable solution quickly and improve the productivity of your organization

Deploy and implement projects interactively

Use Right Content

The most popular digital content now takes the form of videos. For businesses, the advantages of disseminating it include good positioning on social networks, better retention of the information that we want to convey, as well as a high rate of opening (65%) of newsletters with a title including the term “video” compared to 19% without.

The transient content as we call it is super effective. Individuals’ videos and stories account for 80% of the consumption of online content. In the wake of personalizing messages, it may be wise for a company to incorporate testimonials from team members, customers, or influencers at the heart of the content, in order to add a less corporate touch.

Local- Influencing is on The Table Again

Micro-influencers are definitely part of the trends that we will strongly integrate this year. These “micro-influencers” ensure a rather local and local promotion with their pool of subscribers, present on several social networks.

There are profiles with between 1,000 and 50,000 subscribers. Thanks to them, we obtain a more personalized strategy that reaches specific segments of the target clientele, in addition to being a fairly economical means of promotion. This content which is described as “passionate” is a great way to connect with modern and digital consumers, the famous marketing 4.0.

If these micro-influencers can be effective spokespersons, loyal and conquered consumers are also real gold mines. It is reported that in 2019, an important strategy will be to encourage its own customers to share their experiences on various digital platforms. The virtual network of these “ordinary” individuals will be up to three times more tempted by comments from their peers than by traditional advertising.

Final Thoughts

Several other trends are emerging or continuing to set the tone in the marketing world. In the running, we find the promotion of eco-responsible practices, efficient data management, digital consumption, event participation, etc. No matter what the practice, the efficient use of technology and the simplified accessibility of the consumer experience must be an integral part of the marketing recipe for all businesses.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

