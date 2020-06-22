5 Minecraft Mods For A Better Minecraft Experience

When you talk about games, you automatically think about AAA video game titles such as God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, Sekiro, and many other popular games. However, classics aren’t always limited to AAA games. Sometimes, indie producers produce some of the best games around, enough to compete with larger companies such as EA and Bethesda.

One such example of a popular indie game is Minecraft. Minecraft is an indie game by Mojang Studios. This game is a sandbox game, where you, as the player, freely roams an open world setting. There are no set goals in the game, but there are achievements or specific tasks you can willingly ignore or do. An open-world environment means you get to play the game your way.

In Minecraft, the core gameplay revolves around moving pieces known as blocks to create structures and other items. These blocks often represent material found in the game world such as wood, stone, water, etc. With lots of time and a creative mindset, players can create forts, majestic castles, or anything their heart desires within Minecraft’s game world’s bounds.

What makes Minecraft extra fun to play are the tons of mods available online. These mods are free and can make your gaming sessions more enjoyable. However, how do you install minecraft mods? First off, make sure your system can handle mods and if you have the correct game version.

Mods can only be played through the PC version, so console users are a bit stuck here. Also, make sure you have the Java edition of the game. You also need to download Java and Forge to load and configure mods properly.

Once you meet all the requirements to play and install Minecraft, you can just go online and search for Minecraft mods to add to your game. You also need to create a folder for your mods. With that said, here are some awesome mods that can help elevate your Minecraft experience:

Chisel 2

When it comes to graphics, Minecraft can’t compete with graphically amazing games such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Red Dead Redemption. With blocks being a major part of the game, you can get tired and bored with how they look. Chisel 2 makes that problem non-existent.

With the Chisel 2 mod, you can add some designs to these boring blocks. Want a block covered in moss? How about creating clouds? Chisel 2 adds more designs for you to use on your blocks. Give this mod a try and life to your games.

Caterpillar

This mod enables you to build a tunneling machine. The mod provides the materials to make this awesome tool. The tunneling machine helps you save time when digging or mining as the tool does it automatically for you.

Simply Jetpacks

Walking is boring, especially if you’re traversing the vast openness of Minecraft. Make travel more interesting by downloading the Simply Jetpacks mod. As its name suggests, the mod allows you to use a jetpack and fly all over the world!

Optifine

If you have a computer that can play Crysis on ultra settings, then you’ve got a starship for a gaming rig. Why not make Minecraft aesthetically pleasing with the Optifine mod? This mod enhances the textures and overall looks of the game, which is no big deal for computers with excellent hardware specs.

Fascraft

Alternatively, you can also download Fastcraft, a mod that makes Minecraft run faster on low-end computers. What makes this mod particularly useful is that regardless of how many mods you play, Fastcraft will still help speed up Minecraft.

Takeaway

One of the best games to play while quarantine is going on is Minecraft. The game is an open-world game, so you’ll have fun whichever way you play it. If you want to get more out of your minecraft session, then you should try out mods. The mods above add great items and looks to your game, making for a more pleasant gaming experience.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

