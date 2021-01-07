INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The ongoing pandemic has forced the entire world to stay back home most of the day. While there is nothing wrong with staying indoors but as we humans are social animals, after a certain point we start feeling suffocated and trapped. Studies have suggested that the stress levels are on the rise during the pandemic, owing to the unpredictability of the current situation and disruption of human life. On top of it, staying indoors is only hurting the public mental health further. This is why indulge in a few of the following outdoor activities weekly with your family.

1. Go on a Long Drive:

Maintaining social distancing is important while you go out, which is why going on a long drive is one of the best ways to go outside your home without the fear of infection. You can really go far away without coming in contact with anyone, hence this drive will unwind your mind and break the monotony of staying back home.

2. Visit an Escape Room:

If you are looking for a challenging activity that is fun and exciting, you can always visit an escape room near you. Search for things to do near Atlanta to find the nearest fun activity like an escape room, which is safe during the pandemic. The best part is that you can book a room beforehand, the rooms are sanitized after each use and you will be alone with your family in the room, hence no fear of infection.

3. Plan a Picnic in the Garden:

If there is a garden near your place, you can pack up a picnic basket and go along with your family members to enjoy the sunlight. You can arrange for a picnic in your home garden also where all of you gather around, share a nice conversation, and have some snacks.

4. Go Camping:

Several campgrounds are closed during a pandemic, but you can set up a tent in your background, light up a campfire, and enjoy staying outside for a night.

5. Take a Hike:

If there is a nearby hiking trail, you can always hike with your family. It is not just fun but also a good form of cardio that will keep you and your family members physically fit. Also, hiking is such an activity where there is no crowd hence you will be safe doing so.

6. Walk in Nature:

This is obvious but also something which you can practically do with your family every day. An hour of light walking will let you breathe fresh air every day and get you out of the house as well. You may feel trapped and suffocated at home the entire day, and a simple half-hour walk can just uplift your mood.

The Bottom Line:

Taking an occasional stroll outside your home or any other activity that gets you out of the house is highly recommended by experts for the sake of your mental health. Hence, go through the list of activities carefully and choose one that your entire family can enjoy along with you.

