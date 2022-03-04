5 Ways Routine Boosts Recovery in Halfway Houses in Michigan

Most halfway houses have a routine. If you think living a life of routine is monotonous, think again. Routine has many advantages, especially for recovering addicts. It helps to continue with the routine when you return back home.

Halfway houses in Michigan are known for their strict rules and routine. At first, this may sound intimidating for many. But as they live in the house, abiding by the rules and routine, they realize how beneficial they are in helping them start a new life.





Psychologists say that without routine, life becomes erratic, with no sense of discipline, accountability, and purpose.

Here are the top 5 benefits of having a routine in your life. Perhaps that’s why houses have a higher success rate in patient recovery.

You get a daily purpose

When in the house you must wake up early at a fixed time. Then meditate or exercise. Then do the assigned chores. Then have breakfast. And then attend the meetings and sessions. You do this every day. You have meals on time. You sleep on time.

With each passing minute, you are busy with some or the other activity. You hardly have time to use drugs or alcohol, even to think about them.

No wonder when living in a halfway house with sober people, sobriety comes naturally to you.

With time, sobriety becomes your second nature.

You manage stress better

Stress is one of the reasons for relapse. And let’s face it: you ARE going to face stress in the real world. You cannot escape it. Better to learn to manage it, rather than run from it.

A fixed routine helps you do your daily activities with such ease that you hardly feel stressed out. You are never late. You are never rushed out. You plan a list of things to do and achieve them because routine helps you manage time better.

When you feel confident, successful, and calm, you need no drugs or alcohol.

Your brain function improves

People think routine dulls the mind. The opposite is true. As per the research done by Harvard Medical School, routine helps to reduce anxiety, stress, and cognitive impairment. It enhances mood, memory, and sleep. Maintaining a routine is a challenge for the brain. It excites your neurons. Your brain gets busy completing the challenge every day. The strict rules of a halfway house also pose a challenge to the brain.

Your brain is already getting its daily “high” now. Who needs drugs or alcohol?

Your self-esteem and productivity increases

When you set a time for doing things, you must finish off at a particular time to start your next activity. This improves your efficiency. You achieve more in 24 hours. This enhances your self-esteem. When you develop a high regard for your own self, you need no low-frequency things like alcohol or drugs.

You reduce the risk of relapse

A healthy routine brings positive changes in a person’s physical and mental health. You, automatically, stay sober, as you feel no need to drink or do drugs. This drastically reduces the chances of a relapse.

