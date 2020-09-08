Cannabis: 5 Ways To Know Which Weed Is Suitable For You

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















The world of cannabis opens you to a ton of possibilities of benefits, applications, and experiences. But even cannabis enthusiasts find the available choices in the market overwhelming.

When you walk into a cannabis dispensary, you come across the many varieties of cannabis. Some hardly distinguishable from one another, some with distinct hues or aromas. So how does one decide which ones to try?

Cannabis is rapidly growing its user base. It helps to become more approachable to benefactors of different age groups through varying applications.

By enhancing consumption modes such as edibles like, beverages, creams, topicals, oils, the plant is slowly growing closer to more people. Those who love to smoke pot can procure some good quality weed from weed online canada. But choosing the right strain of cannabis could still be a shortcoming for many. It is because there is so much to learn before choosing the right ones.

Here, let us explore how to identify the right weed for you. We will do this by understanding how you relate to each of the five factors that influence the decision.

1. The Effect or Benefit

A brief knowledge of the categories of the cannabis strains will help us know our weed better. All strains of cannabis fall under one of the three categories – Indica, Sativa, or Rudrelis. They differ in terms of growth capabilities, presence, the concentration of essential chemicals such as terpenes, cannabinoids, and flavonoids.

The importance of categorizing these strains is that each of them initiates a certain type of effect on the user. The dominance of certain cannabinoids contributes to the characteristic effects of each category. Narrowing down the category of interest can help you conduct a more efficient search for the right weed for you.

Indica

Indica Strains are CBD dominant varieties. They majorly initiate relaxing and calming effects on the user. The CBD cannabinoid interacted with the CB receptors. It also influences a set of other receptors, including serotonin, vanilloid, and GPR55.

It predominantly induces physical sedation and a stoned feeling in users. It tends to make them feel relaxed and sleepy. The category is best known as a nighttime strain. This is due to its relaxing nature that can elevate sleep and help individuals rest better.

The dominance of CBD indicates that these strains can work to reduce inflammation and pain. It can also treat insomnia and aid in reducing stress and anxiety.

Sativa

The Sativa category holds strains that create energetic and euphoric effects in users. They initiate a strong cerebral high and can have uplifting mood effects on users. The dominant presence of THC or the psychoactive cannabinoid of the cannabis plant is responsible for these effects.

It binds at the CB receptors, including in the brain and nervous system, to make users happy and creative. The plants from this category are ideal for enhancing focus, creativity, boosting performance in energy-intense activities such as workouts, reducing social anxiety, and promoting out of the box thinking.

Ruderalis

Ruderalis, like in the case of Indica, also carries lower concentrations of THC. The variety is considered very similar to Indica except that the plant is stable even under harsh weather conditions. This property makes it suitable for breeders.

Hybrids

In terms of effects, the final categorization would be hybrids. As discussed, Indica and Sativa varieties offer extreme effects characteristics of their categories. But hybrids embed the best qualities of them both to provide subtle yet powerful strains. These are most commonly commercially available today.

The hybrid strains offer problem-specific choices for users. They balance out the extreme effects of each category, such as sedation or psychoactive properties. This gives a more comfortable experience to the user.

2. THC: CBD Ratio

The two major cannabinoids of the cannabis plant are THC and CBD. They are responsible for the spectrum of benefits and effects initiated by it. The cannabis plant works best when it encourages entourage effects. Here the cannabinoids complement each other’s positive attributes. Not just that, they also reduce negative characteristics.

For example, the presence of CBD helps to reduce the intensity of high caused by THC. THC has hallucinogenic effects combined with anti-inflammatory and anti-emetic properties. CBD, on the other hand, is an anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-seizure, and anti-bacterial compound.

Choosing strains with the right cannabinoid ratio is important. It will ensure a smooth and beneficial experience with your weed.

1:0 – Pure THC strains create an intense and heavy cerebral high or psychoactive effect in users. It makes them feel stoned. These strains tend to promote appetite, sleep, and show anti-inflammatory properties.

2:1 – Dominated by THC, CBD’s presence, even though not in equal ratios, helps to reduce the intensity of high on the user and have a rather calming effect. These strains can reduce pain, inflammation, muscle cramps, soreness, migraines, insomnia, and stress.

1:1- Equal portion of THC and CBD is the best choice to treat chronic disorders such as multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, insomnia, arthritis, tremors, skin ailments.

1:2 -Dominated by CBD, the therapeutic potential of these strains extends to offering a calming and soothing experience. It is ideal for treating autoimmune conditions, as well as enhancing health.

0:1 – Pure CBD strains are best to treat ailments that are sensitive to psychoactive properties. They include anxiety, depression, seizures. It is also ideal for users who are allergic to THC.

The right cannabinoid ratio choice will give you a pleasurable experience with this potent plant.

3. Application

The application also influences the right choice of weed for you. Most of us look at cannabis as a recreational plant. But the plant rather holds a ton of health benefits that can be of incredible value to users to treat several conditions.

Countries are legalizing the plant to increase safety and accessibility to medical marijuana. It shows the potential of cannabis as a powerful alternative medicine.

You might be enthusiastic about exploring the recreational benefits of cannabis. In this case, THC rich strains with minimum CBD will be the best choice. They initiate psychoactive properties and increase energy and creativity. They have a mind-numbing effect and cause a high that can be fun and adventurous.

If you like to explore the medicinal benefits of cannabis, then there is a wide variety of options based on the type of ailments you will be treating. For example, CBD rich strains hold anti-anxiety, anti-inflammatory properties. They can treat problems such as chronic pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety, tremors, and depression.

The compound also shows positive results for the treatment of skin ailments such as acne, psoriasis. These strains contain very little or no THC. They are ideal for users who do not wish to experience the psychoactive effects of cannabis.

In some cases, THC dominant strains are recommended for therapeutic benefits too. These strains can reduce the intensity of pain. Thus they are extremely beneficial for treating ailments such as PTSD. A promising level of CBD, in this case, can help to balance out the psychoactive effects. It gives a subtle high that is comfortable and beneficial.

4. Terpenes Content:

Terpenes are popularly known as the flavoring compounds of the cannabis plant. The glorious aroma and flavors of lemon, pineapple, and spices present in different strains of cannabis are due to certain terpene combinations.

Terpenes are flavoring oils that are present in the plant material. Apart from adding glorious taste and smell to the plant, they can combine with cannabinoids to initiate several health benefits.

For example, limonene is a common terpene that can have energizing benefits on the user. Combining the effects of compounds such as THC with limonene can be powerful. It can create a happy, euphoric, and refreshing feeling. It can have extraordinary effects on treating anxiety and stress.

Choosing the right terpenes in your strains helps to elevate the properties of the plant as a whole. It also helps to negate the idea that your experience with weed has the be uncomfortable. The experience may not always be about an earthy, pungent smell. Terpene rich strains can take you on a flavor train. They offer a lovely experience while using cannabis with mesmerizing flavors and aroma.

These terpenes also play a huge role in the entourage effect. It helps to ensure the best use of the cannabis plant. There is no evidence to prove the complimentary benefits of terpenes with cannabinoids. But their independent benefits, such as elevating mood, show that they are essential compounds to improve your experience with cannabis.

5. Tolerance and Availability

A good understanding of your tolerance to different cannabis strains can help you figure out the right choices for you. If you are a novice user, always look for strains with mild THC content for the first few experiments. It helps to keep your high in control and feel comfortable.

Look for CBD rich strains that can give you a rather relaxing and enjoyable experience. You can go for strains with strong THC concentration with time. It will give you time to familiarize yourself with the feeling. It helps to keep your anxiety or discomfort under check.

The availability of strain also plays a crucial role in determining the right choices for you. First, understand the legalities of cannabis in your region. Is it legal for medicinal use, or is it legal for recreational purposes as well?

Cannabis dispensaries and reputed brands sell premium-quality buds. Quality is necessary to ensure good benefits and experience. Always buy from certified vendors to avoid low-quality products. Explore your area for dispensaries and search online to identify the best places to buy.

Understand the availability of different strains in your preferred shop. Sometimes the strains you identify from these processes may not be commercially available. It could be hard to get a hold-off. Look for strains that share similar properties as your expectations. These will give you the best results.

A good understanding of these parameters will help you identify the best strains for your use. Research and explore the market to know more about cannabis strains before you decide to buy.

