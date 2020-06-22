Ms. X : 5 Things Women Can do to Look Seductive

Women have different bodies and each body type is beautiful. There are different shapes and sizes of bodies and each is attractive on its own. Now if you want to particularly look seductive and sexy and convey a message then there is no one formula. There are a few things you can do enhance your natural attractiveness and bring focus on certain areas that scream sexy!

Makeup

Nothing highlights the woman’s lips more than a red lipstick. To use this, you don’t need to heavily do up your eyes or other parts. In fact, I just use the lipstick and leave my face as is. Because the color is bright, it brings attention to your lips and it can also make them look fuller if applied in a certain way. Men do like sexy lips and may want to do other things with them than just looking! But red lipstick isn’t the only path, you can try other sexy colors and makeup that attract attention to your face.

Underclothes

A big part of looking seductive and sexy has to do with feeling it. One of the ways to actually feel it is by using good quality underclothes. The right bra and panty can make you feel very sexy. For example, a silk or satin panty with lace trimmings makes me feel very good and naughty. It is something about the silk and lace touching me in the right places. A good bra can shape your breasts and even give them a good push upwards. A great balconette can enhance your cleavage for that extra oomph and you can tease a man with some sexy posture.

Dress

Dressing up in the right kind of clothing can make a huge difference. Not all clothing has to be revealing to look sexy. You could wear slim-fit and cropped pants that show a little ankle or a fitting dress. Many men like women in their large shirts, so flowy silhouettes that skim the female form can make you look seductive too. If you want to show some skin, then you could go for off-shoulders that do the job without exposing too much. Even a boatneck top can make you look hot and enticing. You can also maximise on your main assets by getting a corset top. It will highlight breasts and give you a slimmer waist. If you want to go for it, see if it highlights your body at the right places. The right clothes can make any body type look attractive.

Shoes

Get the right shoes ladies, not just to look attractive but feel sexy too. Flat shoes are great, very comfortable, but quite common. But heels, they can make you look taller and highlight your legs. Short women could try nude heels to give the impression of longer legs. Pencil heels, block heels and wedges, there are many options to choose from. Personally, I like pencil heels with a little platform under the front part of the shoe. This means that your actual heel height isn’t much. It gives you height and comfort. Block heels are back in fashion and there are so many patterns to choose from. Wedges offer comfort, give you height and a chance to show off the legs. Pick a shoe type which you are comfortable with and rock that seductive look.

Feel and express

The last thing that you can do to look seductive is to feel it. A lot about how you look comes from the inner self, the personal confidence that you exude. So, believe that you are looking hot and express it. Eye contact and body language can make you look so attractive that men will flock to talk to you.

