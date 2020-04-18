6 Seriously Tasty CBD Edibles You Can Make at Home 

Making CBD edibles at home is much easier than you may think. As long as you have some necessary cooking skills, you’ll be able to make surprisingly tasty treats for yourself and enjoy all the benefits that CBD brings.

Although you can easily buy lab-tested CBD edibles in the UK, going the DIY way can be a bit more fun. Just don’t forget to take into account your recommended dosage before you start cooking. Neither going over nor under it will do you any good.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at a few delicious and straightforward home-made CBD edibles that you can make.

1. CBD-Infused Butter

The simplest thing you can do to boost the quality of your food with CBD is to add it to butter or oil. Once you’ve created a CBD-infused butter/oil, you can use it for cooking almost anything. All you’ll have to do is melt the butter, add some CBD oil and water, and let it cool before refrigerating.

You can start with melting 500g of butter over low heat and adding 15ml of CBD oil and a quart of water. You’ll need to cook them together for about 3 hours on low, stirring every 30 minutes.

If you’re making CBD-infused oil, you can use the same measurements without adding any water.

2. The Classic Brownie

There’s a reason why pot brownies are so famous. They’re easy to make, delicious, and their effects will be felt long after you’ve eaten the last brownie.

You’ll have to get your preferred brownie mix and follow the instructions. Most recipes require you to add a few eggs and some water and oil to the mix.

Simply replace your regular vegetable oil with a CBD-infused one from the recipe above, or replace just 15ml of regular oil with 15ml of unflavoured CBD oil, and you’ll be good to go.

3. Any Pasta Recipe Could Benefit from CBD

Whether you like pesto sauce, carbonara, bechamel, or simple mac and cheese, you can easily add some CBD to boost your recipe.

Determine the dosage of CBD you need, then replace some of the oil from the recipe with CBD oil (never use more than 15ml of CBD).

When cooking your pasta sauces with CBD, put your burner on low or medium heat. CBD’s boiling point is between 160°C and 180°C, and exposing it to high temperatures will make it lose many of its healthful properties and significantly affect its taste.

4. CBD Honey

Honey is another great ingredient that you can add to many of your recipes, and it’s perfect for those who don’t like the strong taste of CBD oil, as it will help mask it.

With your burner on low, heat 500ml of honey and add about 15ml of CBD oil. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes to allow the CBD to dissolve, then leave the mixture to cool at room temperature.

You can now use your CBD-infused honey for tea, cake, pancakes, and more.

5. Healthy Living with CBD Smoothie

Smoothies are popular meal supplements. Packed with nutrients and minerals, they help you start your day right.

You can add a few drops of CBD oil to any smoothie and enjoy it’s added benefits. This can be especially useful to those who suffer from chronic pain. CBD has proven to be effective in relieving pain, so if you tend to feel sore in the morning, you should give CBD smoothies a try.

6. Drizzle CBD Oil over Salads

Since high heat can damage the taste and effectiveness of CBD oil, drizzling it over salads or adding it to your dressings and condiments can be an excellent choice. Just a few drops of CBD oil in your salad can pack quite a punch. Season your favorite salad as usual, and enjoy a healthy meal.

A word of caution, however. Raw CBD oil has a strong taste, so start by adding minimal amounts to your salads. It’s better to use too little than too much.

Bottom Line

Many reliable sellers offer the lab-tested CBD edibles in the UK, but you can always make things a little more interesting when you’re making edibles at home. Give a few of these recipes a try, and experiment a little in the kitchen. As long as you pay attention to the heat and dosage, you should be able to enjoy healthy meals that bring all the benefits of CBD. Bon appétit.

