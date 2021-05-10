Manufacturing technology for the tires has progressed by leaps & bounds from last many. Sophisticated methods & intricate treading patterns are being used to create the most durable tires for the roads. A perfect tire should help good mileage, provide good steering control, wear slowly, and offer an overall smoother ride. Companies like Wheelfire are manufacturing such quality tires. Check out Wheelfire reviews to know more about the company and its tire varieties. Even such quality tires require some maintenance. The car tire performance depends on the condition & will diminish with time because of the normal wear & tear. So proper maintenance needs to be done on a regular basis.

Importance of Checking Tire Pressure Regularly

The first reason why you must periodically check the tire pressure is the SAFETY, however, there are the monetary & handling reasons too:

Improved control and handling

Longer lasting tires

Higher fuel economy

Lower carbon footprint

Lesser risk of accidents & blowouts

Ensure your tires are well-balanced and in proper shape. Having unbalanced tires will lead to fast & premature tire wear. You must have the tires balanced whenever you change and rotate the tires, or you must consider buying new ones.

Maintain the inflation pressure

The most recommended level is found on a vehicle placard or car owner’s manual. Maintaining the right inflation pressure is a single important thing that you may do that will help the tires to last much longer & stay durable.

Under inflation is a leading cause of irreparable tire damage & will result in severe cracking & subsequent air loss. This decreases the load capacity, enables excessive sidewall flexing, as well as improves rolling resistance, and resulting in heat & mechanical damage.

Overinflation improves stiffness that will cause an uncomfortable driving experience & produce unwanted vehicle vibration. This increases your chances of impact damage.

Check the Tire Tread

The new tires have 8 to 9 mm of tire tread depth. It can eventually, get shallower as your tire starts to wear. However, the tire tread depth must not fall under 1.6 mm. Thus, the careful examination of the tread wear must be performed before a long drive, as periodically. You must check for uneven wear just by moving the hand over your tire. It must feel very smooth. Suppose it doesn’t, the tires are not inflated rightly or there’s some problem with the alignment.

Keep the tire pressure at its recommended level. The low tire pressure will cause your car tires to lose their grip on wet and rainy surfaces. Check how much pressure your tires need and look for the number in the car owner’s manual and car door.

Check the tires for any damage

Frequent inspection of the tires for any signs of damage & their condition is very important for your safety. Suppose you have any queries, let your tire dealer check it thoroughly. Certain impacts, cracks, penetrations, knots, bulges, and air loss need the removal of tire and professional inspection.

Extend the life of the tires with the right driving

You need to observe the posted speed limits. You must avoid fast starts or stops, and sudden turns. Make sure you avoid potholes or other objects that are found on the road. Never run on curbs and hit your car’s tire against this curb when parking. Of course, do not burn your car tire rubber.

Never try to mount your tires

Any kind of injury will result from the explosion of tire or rim assembly from improper mounting methods. Make sure you follow the tire manufacturer’s instructions & match the tire diameter to its rim diameter. Just specially trained persons must mount tires.

Stay Alert When Steering Your Car

Suppose you feel any vibration when holding your car’s steering wheel, it can mean that its wheel isn’t rightly balanced. It can lead to excessive tire wear & tear. You need to get the car mechanic to check any cause of vibration. In case needed, you must get the car wheel balanced on the wheel balancing machine.

Learn to use air pump rightly

Automatic air pumps you find at the gas stations have got handle or switch, which you require to depress for its air to flow. So, whenever you let go of the handle, the tire pressure gauge can pop out and shows you its tire pressure. Simultaneously, the air is released slowly. Suppose the air pump has such type of handle, you have to hold down its handle and periodically releasing this to check any pressure reading.

