Being dismissed from a job is never a nice feeling. It’s even worse if your dismissal has come as a shock, and you were under the impression that things were going well, or if you loved your job and had no reason to think about leaving. But it’s not the end of the world. If you’ve been let go, while it’s normal to be upset, or even angry, there are some things that you should do. Let’s take a look at them.

Ask for Feedback

The first thing that you need to do is understand why you’ve been let go. Ask your employer why you’ve been dismissed. Ask questions, make sure you understand the reasons, and ask for any feedback which could be useful in the future.





Write Everything Down

Even if you are happy with their answers, and feel that your dismissal was fair, it’s a good idea to write everything down, including the events leading up to your being let go, what’s been said since, and any feedback you’ve received. If at any point you start to wonder if you’ve been unfairly treated and want to take things further, having a fresh account of events can be a huge help.

Check Your Rights

If you do feel unfairly treated, take the time to read your contract and any employee handbook, and seek help from Baird Quinn Employment Lawyers and the Colorado wrongful termination statute. The Colorado wrongful termination statute lays out employment law, which could help you with any case you want to bring.

Take a Good Look at Your Budget

Hopefully, you’ll be employed again soon, but before then you might need to make some financial changes. Even if you have savings, looking at your budget and making some cuts while you are out of work could help you to preserve them as much as possible.

Take Some Time to Think

Sometimes, being let go can be a blessing or the start of your next great adventure. Take some time if you can, to think about what you want the next chapter of your life to be. Consider a new career, retraining, starting your own business, and other options.

Refresh Your Resume

You might not have made any changes to your resume since the last time you looked for work, so take some time to add any new skills or experience, and delete anything that’s no longer relevant.

Reach Out

Before starting an intense job search, reach out to friends, ex-colleagues, and online contacts to see if they have any leads on anything that might be a good fit for you. You might not need to search at all.

Start an Online Job Search

Even if you decide to take a short break, it can’t hurt to take a look online. Use job sites to look at what’s available and any qualifications you might need to gain if you are looking at a change. Then set up alerts in case the perfect position pops up while you are accessing your options.

Practice Interview Technique

Many of us go years without having an interview and the idea of being interviewed again might be daunting. Ask a friend to practice with you to brush up on your skills and reduce nerves. It’s normal to be upset and angry when you lose a job, especially if you were happy in your role. But it could be a great chance to try something new. Try to look at the positives.

