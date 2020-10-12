A New Solution for Moms on the Go- Mommy Go Bag!

Jillian says, “There is a reason why I chose the supplies that are included in the bag, the design of the bag, and what makes it better than ordinary bags that a mom would have to assemble themselves.”

Coburn began the journey when her military husband had his deployment. Baby Lonnie was sick and with a plane to catch for the yellow ribbon event in D.C, Baby threw up and there was no diaper bag in sight, so they sat in an airplane for hours smelling of vomit. Her ‘aha’ moment was to create a solution for moms and dads on the go.

The Mommy Go Bag and EvacPak are superior to other ordinary mom-and-baby products because of their unique and stylish design, the wide assortment of useful supplies and accessories stocked with, convenience, portability, and affordability. The Mommy Go Bag includes a pocket for dirty or clean clothes, outside pocket for mobile device, space for a laptop, a diaper pad pocket on the bottom of the bag, backpack straps that tuck away when not in use, a roll top for easy expansion, and a cooler pocket. The EvacPak features a hard outside clamshell case and refillable supplies that include large wet wipes, stain stick, Pedialyte powder packs, Pepto Kids’ Chewables, vomit bag rolls, hand sanitizer, chewable aspirin, thermometer strips, Febreze, and a disposable bag for soiled clothing.

The first 1000 customers will receive the bag and the kit for only $100.00- 28% off the retail price.

