AM Best Places Credit Ratings of National General Holdings Corp. and Its Subsidiaries Under Review With Positive Implications

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb-” of National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NASDAQ:NGHC], and all of the Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings (Long-Term IRs) and indicative Long-Term IRs of NGHC securities. At the same time, AM Best has placed under review with positive implications the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” of Integon National Insurance Company (Winston-Salem, NC) and its reinsured affiliates, as well as of National General Re Ltd. (Hamilton, Bermuda). All of the operating insurance entities are collectively referred to as National General Group or the Group.

The Credit Rating (rating) actions follow the recent announcement by The Allstate Corporation (AllCorp) of its agreement to acquire NGHC in an all-cash transaction expected to close in early 2021, subject to regulatory approvals. The positive implications reflect the financial strength of the acquirer, AllCorp, and the expected implicit and explicit support the NGHC operating companies will receive from AllCorp. The rating will remain under review pending closing of the transaction and completion of discussions with the new parent. See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.

The FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a-” have been placed under review with positive implications for the following insurance subsidiaries of National General Holdings Corp.:

New South Insurance Company

National General Assurance Company

National Farmers Union Property and Casualty Company

Integon National Insurance Company

Integon Indemnity Corporation

Integon General Insurance Corporation

MIC General Insurance Corporation

National General Insurance Company

Standard Property and Casualty Insurance Company

National Health Insurance Company

Integon Casualty Insurance Company

Imperial Fire and Casualty Insurance Company

Integon Preferred Insurance Company

National General Insurance Online, Inc.

National General Premier Insurance Company

National General Re Ltd.

Century-National Insurance Company

Agent Alliance Insurance Company

Direct Insurance Company

Direct General Insurance Company

Direct General Insurance Company of Mississippi

Direct National Insurance Company

Direct General Life Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IRs have been placed under review with positive implications:

National General Holdings Corp.—



— “bbb-” on $100 million 6.75% senior unsecured notes, due 2024



— “bbb-” on $250 million 6.75% senior unsecured notes, due 2024



— “bb+” on $100 million 7.625% subordinated notes, due 2055



— “bb” on $200 million 7.5% preferred stock



— “bb” on $165 million 7.5% preferred stock



— “bb” on $55 million 7.5% preferred stock

The following indicative Long-Term IRs for securities available under the shelf registration have been placed under review with positive implications:

National General Holdings Corp.—



— “bbb-” on senior unsecured debt



— “bb+” on subordinated debt



— “bb” on preferred stock



— “bb” on junior subordinated

