Where are you based?

Cleveland, OH





How long have you been making music?

Cat Calabrese: I started my solo career in August 2020 and have been releasing music since March 2021.

What genre would you consider your music to be?

Cat Calabrese: Pop music. I like to combine the catchy elements of pop melodies with storytelling lyrics.

What inspired you to pursue a career in music?

Cat Calabrese: I have always loved to sing and write, but for a long time, I was too self-conscious to really give it a shot. I experienced a traumatic event in August 2020, I felt like all control had been taken away from me and I chose to go after music in the way I had always wanted as a way to cope and heal. It gave me the push I needed to finally follow my passion.

What are your biggest musical influences?

Cat Calabrese: I listen to a lot of different genres and pull inspiration from many different artists. I would say in my music right now that I’m influenced a lot by Ariana Grande, Halsey, Demi Lovato, and Rihanna.

Are you signed to a label or are you an independent artist?

Cat Calabrese: I am independent

What have been the biggest challenges in your music career?

Cat Calabrese: I’ve really just been learning as I go and there’s so much to know and most of it is not intuitive, just when I think I’ve started to figure it out there’s something new I need to learn about. It can be tough to stay on top of it all. I am a senior accountant so I have a full-time career to balance outside of music. Most days, it feels like I’m working multiple full-time jobs. It can be tough to manage the demands of both but I think that my experience in the business world gives me an advantage in knowing how to network, communicate, and manage my time.

How many songs or albums have you released to date?

Cat Calabrese: I have released 5 singles over the last 7 months and am gearing up for my 6th. I have several more songs ready for release as well.

Can you tell us a few things about your latest release?

Cat Calabrese: Hyde is my first pop/hip-hop collaboration. Produced by Trill Gates, the song is a duet between me and rapper L8niteSasuke. We’re telling the story of a boyfriend whom I suspect is having an affair with another woman; L8NiteSasuke raps about him wanting me to leave the cheater behind and move on with him while also sharing his own experience with betrayal. I titled the song based on the story, ‘Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde’, about a doctor who has split personalities and alternates between his good side, Jekyll, and his evil side, Hyde. In my version, I’m calling out my partner’s duplicity and am wrestling with my intuition. I sing in the chorus, “you’ve got another one”. Purposely ambiguous, the line can be interpreted to mean that he is having an affair with another woman, or that he has another side to him that he can no longer “hyde”.

Any plans for new music or upcoming projects we should know about?

Cat Calabrese: After Hyde, I will be releasing 2 more singles throughout the next few months that I’m really excited about. I also have several collaborations that are in the works and I can’t wait to share those! I’m always writing and coming up with new song ideas, so I’ll be continuing to write and record new material. I’m loving being able to release so many songs so quickly and I definitely want to keep it going!

Stay connected with Cat Calabrese:

https://instagram.com/catcalabresemusic

https://www.facebook.com/catcalabresemusic

Tweets by cat_calabrese_

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

