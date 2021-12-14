If you have been trying to get pregnant for more than a year with no success, you could be dealing with female infertility. Millions of women worldwide have infertility concerns, and a considerable number of these women do not seek treatment. Even if you are diagnosed with female infertility, you can get pregnant. Numerous Houston Infertility clinics offer a wide range of treatments, including in vitro fertilization (IVF) and artificial insemination. In this post, we are discussing some of the basics in-depth.

Causes At A Glance





There are several factors and causes for female infertility. Also, it is important to understand that infertility impacts men and women alike. If you are unable to get pregnant, there is a chance that your partner has poor quality sperm or low sperm count. As far as female infertility is concerned, there could be different factors. Problems with the uterus, such as fibroids, could be possible reasons. It is also possible that infertility is related to the fallopian tubes because of pelvic inflammatory disease. Issues with ovulation are also among the common causes of infertility. The patient may not ovulate regularly, or the number of eggs may reduce with age, making it hard to get pregnant.

What Are The Risk Factors?

Risk factors for infertility include age. As you age, the number of eggs in your ovaries may reduce drastically. There could be hormonal issues at play, and risk factors also include obesity, underweight, endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, uterine fibroids, and cysts. Other risk factors include sexually transmitted infections (STIs), substance use, smoking, and a history of ectopic pregnancy.

How Is Infertility Treated?

Once your doctor has diagnosed infertility, they will discuss the treatment options accordingly. For instance, you could be given hormonal medications or undergo infertility treatments to get pregnant. If you want a baby immediately, your doctor may consider artificial insemination or in vitro fertilization options. The good news is most women have a fair chance of getting pregnant, especially when infertility is related to age. If you wish to get pregnant but don’t have other options, your doctor may offer advice and counseling for adoption and gestational surrogacy.

Infertility is more common among women than we think. However, there are treatments available for most cases. Don’t let infertility impact your morale and self-esteem. Do not step back from asking relevant questions before starting the treatment.

