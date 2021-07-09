Did you know that you can check how you got together based on the distance of the signs on the zodiac wheel? This is called the theory of seven relationships, which is a great replacement for the traditional horoscope. With it, you can make sure that your zodiac signs are as compatible as you are, or that the stars also speak of “fiery love”.

Since we have 12 signs, the horoscope wheel consists of 12 halves. What could be interesting for single women is that if you want to check your match, just count how many characters separate you. Sometimes it’s hard to do it in your mind, so you can also draw a circle.





Remember that the correct sequence is as follows:

Aries Taurus Gemini Cancer Leo Virgo Libra Scorpio Sagittarius man Capricorn Aquarius Pisces.

Importantly, we’re talking about a circle here, so it doesn’t matter how you count that distance — forwards or backward. Does not matter. It is important that after calculating the distance, it turns out what kind of relationship you create (or tend to it). So let’s do it.

You don’t have to count because your zodiac sign is the same? Even better! It means a successful partnership. However, you will learn all the details below.

As the stars say, a relationship created with a person with the same zodiac sign is nothing short of the most beautiful of fairy tales. All thanks to the fact that partners have many common features and values. It is easier for them to get to know each other – by noticing their advantages and disadvantages (often in common), they not only feel good with each other but also willingly work together for the success of their relationship.

This does not mean, however, that the relationship is indestructible. Is not. In it, one should be careful about routine and make sure that the flame of love does not dim to the size of a friendly relationship.

One character difference: teacher and student

The difference of one sign does not mean that there are few differences between the partners. Nay. It is possible that you are opposites of each other. The consequences are different, but most often the couple turns into a teacher and a student. All because, according to the theory, the next sign is the evolution of the previous one. This means that in some way one is somewhat “higher” than the other and can assume the role of a teacher. Effect – the second sign has a great chance for development.

For both people, this relationship usually also involves a lot of attraction and a strong sex drive. Goal – so that it does not end in a painful break.

The difference of two signs: a friendly relationship

There is no master-apprentice relationship here, and no strong drive. What is? Friendship! The difference between two zodiac signs means transmitting on the same wavelength and mutual acceptance. Common passions and similar views are also possible. The risk, however, is to switch from a warm, friendly relationship to being too much of a friend. Rather, there will be no broken hearts, but still love will be a pity. Therefore, if you care about yourself, remember to warm up the temperature in your bedroom on a regular basis.

Three characters difference: it’s complicated

A distance of three signs can mean rough relationships and a lot of dangers. isn’t it that your meeting reminded you of difficult past experiences? Didn’t some old wounds scratch up sometimes? If that’s what happened, but you have worked through past problems, there’s a chance for you. Of course, only on the condition that the partner has also dealt with his past. If not, you can move quite smoothly into hate out of love. Unfortunately…

The difference of four signs: power and a sense of security

The four signs of difference are the distance that allows you to feel secure and strong from each other. This could be a power couple! Partners who learn from each other are able to meet halfway, and most of all – they fight for their relationship and affection. They are lucky people who know they are lucky and can appreciate it. Therefore, their relationship has a chance to survive anything.

Five character difference: zero in common

There are some couples who are often asked “how did it happen that they are together?” The differences between them are so great that it is difficult to imagine what brought them together. In such situations, astrology often talks about the karmic relationship, or the relationship is written in the stars, the purpose of which is to work through the problems of past lives. This does not mean, however, that it is in any way less valuable than others. On the contrary! In this relationship, partners often improve together and learn selflessness. All this makes the future of their affection depend only on them.

Six sign difference: opposites that attract

Differences can be difficult, but they can also be good – refreshing and developmental. There are also those that attract like a magnet. According to astrology, the magic of mutual attraction is created between the signs of the zodiac that lie directly opposite each other while lying on the wheel.

Such relationships are said to be “twin flames”. However, it is not only about the heat that appears in the bedroom. These signs are able to support each other and develop in their relationship. This can definitely be a great relationship for life! However, do not forget about forbearance.

Zodiac popularity rankings

In the zodiac, we also have a specific popularity ranking, i.e. there are signs that are desired for partners or that appear to be a threat.

The least popular signs are, for example, Scorpio, which everyone is wrongly feared as toxic, or Gemini, considered to be prone to lying and duplicitous. Certainly, the ‘horned’ signs, i.e. Aries, Taurus, and Capricorn, are among the difficult partners – because they are stubborn, persist in disputes, and burn in everyday life.

