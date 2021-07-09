Today music distribution companies are affording the opportunity to independent artists to take control of their careers and release music to fans all over the world while keeping sole ownership of their music rights. There are many rising, independent artists that are taking the industry by storm, and Buffate Coleman is one of these rising artists in Los Angeles California. The question in everybody’s mind now is who is Buffate Coleman?

Buffate Ryfalle Coleman Jr.(born on August 9, 1999), popular by the stage name Buffate Coleman, is the founder of the “777 Supremacy” that has given music lovers something to groove on. He is an artist with a unique drive that he says continues to push him forward throughout his career in music. He believes in never giving up and works hard to stand apart from his competitors and his understanding of the music industry allows him to jump from one big opportunity to the next.





Buffate Coleman graduated from Lakeside Highschool in 2017. During his senior year in school, he wore number 7 for the Lakeside Warriors. He only played his senior year for the Warriors and in that year Coleman took the Football Team to the Playoffs for the first time in years. During that time Coleman achieved the title as the number one running back in the state of Louisiana. He achieved many other accolades in just one year like Offensive MVP, All regional player, All offense 2nd team, and was an All American Nominee. From being a football player, the young rising star quickly discovers his passion for music. He releases his first single “This Ain’t The End”.

Coleman quickly gained massive attention from “This ain’t the End” after release, gaining over 5,000 followers on Instagram just after 1 month of release. He had other thriving platforms such as Youtube, Facebook, and Snapchat. Coleman’s popularity soon led to getting a shot to perform in front of 1,200 people including The King Family, at the Battle of the Bands located at Southern University. The audience was very pleased with Coleman’s leadership and authenticity. This was just the beginning of Coleman’s rise. He didn’t stop there Coleman would drop many singles and feature on various artist mixtapes. Coleman has dropped songs with artists from different countries like Don Charles and Lil Sauce White. He also dropped a song with a Louisiana Artist, Geaux Yella. This would gain fans in Legendary artists like Soulja boy and Young Buck who have shown support to Colemans Music.

Coleman is set to drop his first mixtape “The Chosen One,” sometime in 2022. He has teased his fans with release dates and snippets but has not given his fans a confirmed date. His talent makes people gravitate towards him, and his captivating voice and melodies flow so naturally, making for an enjoyable listening experience. He shares his work on social media for his fans to follow.

