Goat herder Kaldi first discovered coffee bean potential at Ethiopian Plateau Forest. This took place in the 9th century. Another early credible evidence of coffee drinking was found in the accounts of Ahmed-al-Gaffer in Yemen in the 15th century. Today 150 million Americans drink this beverage. Among them, up to 35% take their coffee black. It is powerful enough to heal your system if consumed in the right way. Coffee works in multiple ways beyond simply being a stimulant that keeps you awake and alert. It comes with a host of other benefits like reduced risk Alzheimer’s. You might also see a lesser possibility of cancer and cirrhosis. So, a perfectly brewed cup can aid your health on a regular basis.

Black coffee, made without sugar, cream, milk and added flavors, can be extremely useful amid an ongoing pandemic too. Coffee farmers have faced several challenges like labor restrictions, transportation problems and shutdowns since the start of the COVID crisis. Yet you can still order your favorite blend in light roast, medium roast, dark roast and decaf along with single-serve pods from a trusted organic coffee store. You can make the perfect pour over coffee by choosing your device first, grinding the beans, measuring your grounds, rinsing your filter and pouring in a slow and circular method. Here’s a look at how drinking it can help you thrive amid the Omicron infection threat.





Boosts Your Immunity

The new COVID variant is likely to weaken vaccine protection. The good news is that caffeine in moderation can help your immune system fight viruses. It is not a substitute for drugs yet can effectively remove abnormal cells. The polyphenol antioxidants promote immunity to pathogens. They can free radicals by offering their electrons which help break a chain reaction that could have affected your body cells. This way it activates your immune responses and keeps you protected against severe illnesses.

Betters Your Mood

The psychological impact of COVID-19 was increased stress and anxiety. Isolation, income loss and risks of diseases have exacerbated existing mental conditions. The pandemic had disrupted critical mental health services in 93% of countries worldwide in 2020 which could increase the chances of neurological complications like agitation and stroke. This event can repeat itself since an Omicron wave is likely on its way.

Studies further found that anyone with mental disorders stands a possibility of major outcomes like death due to the virus infection. But caffeine stimulates the central nervous system that can result in the production of serotonin, dopamine and noradrenalin. These can instantly help lift your mood and make you happy.

Diabetes Management

An Omicron infection could be more than just a seasonal cold in diabetic patients. The fear of catching the virus is also higher at this point. It becomes a challenging task as well to treat the condition due to serious fluctuations in blood glucose levels. But coffee, whether caffeinated or decaffeinated, reduce the risks of developing type 2 diabetes. This is done by boosting insulin production. Drinking 3-4 cups of black coffee per day can be effective. You can also increase the amount you drink by a cup over four years which might ensure an 11% lower risk of type 2 diabetes in future.

Prevents Gout Formation

Gout is a complex type of arthritis affecting all age groups. Studies show that having this condition can significantly increase the risk of COVID-19 related mortality. You might have limited access to gout medications like NSAIDs and corticosteroids as well amid the ongoing global crisis. The COVID vaccination can further worsen the pain temporarily.

Research shows that women who drank more than 4 cups of coffee in any form had 57% reduced gout risks. It might not be a substitute for medicines yet can offer some form of relief by lowering the uric acid levels. Drinking 4-5 cups can lower risks by 40%. But try not to go beyond since high amounts of caffeine might trigger gout attacks.

Overdosing on black coffee can have major side effects. It can disturb your sleep routine and make it difficult to absorb nutrients like calcium or zinc in the body. These are serious turnoffs amid a COVID situation. So, follow the correct measure to avoid the risks of hospitalizations under critical circumstances. Pick your brew from a reliable eco-friendly specialty store for the best impact on your health in the long run.

