People love watching sports. An exciting sports event can bring people together. It can unite people from different cultures and backgrounds. Plus, it can help alleviate stress since fans can focus on the games and nothing else. Most people love watching one sport or another. In the United States, the most popular sport is American football. However, there are far bigger sports around the world. For instance, soccer, cricket, and hockey are immensely popular. Below, readers will learn more about the world’s most popular sports.

Soccer





Soccer or association football is by far the biggest sport in the world. It easily triumphs American football, tennis, and baseball. It is estimated that soccer has a global following of 4 billion individuals. The popularity of soccer is far-reaching since it is loved around the world. Although the popularity of soccer is growing in the United States, it has a long way to go. In 2019, only 7% of Americans claimed that soccer was their favorite sport. Nevertheless, the sport is popular around the world, including in Mexico, Britain, and other countries.

It is only getting more popular too. There are numerous leagues to enjoy, including Major League Soccer, English Premier League, Italian Serie A, and Spanish La Tiga. Soccer will likely always be the world’s most popular sport.

Cricket

Next, you have cricket. Today, the sport is the second most popular sport in the world. The sport is popular in the United Kingdom and elsewhere. It is estimated that it has a global following of 2.5 billion individuals. Cricket is loved in Africa, Asia, the United Kingdom, and Europe. Although there are other leagues, some of the most popular ones include the Indian Premier League, Australia Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, and T20 Blast League. Cricket is a unique sport that many Americans do not understand.

It may gain support in the United States eventually but it isn’t there yet.

Hockey

When combining ice and field hockey, the sport is the third most popular sport in the world. The sport supposedly has 2 billion fans around the world. In addition to this, it is popular in many areas, including Europe, Canada, and America. Hockey is a fast-paced sport that many people can enjoy. It is intense and always fun to watch. Hockey has a lot to offer. The top leagues in the world include the American Hockey League, Kontinental Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and National Hockey League. Hockey is an incredibly popular sport with more fans than American football and baseball.

It still has plenty of room to grow in the United States.

Tennis

Tennis is widely considered one of the best sports in the world. It has 1 billion fans from around the world. In 2021, it was found that tennis was the most popular sport in Bulgaria. It is also popular in Austria. People living in France and the United Kingdom love the sport as well. Each year, fans get to enjoy a handful of exciting tournaments, including Wimbledon, the US Open, the Australian Open, and the French Open.

The best players in the world come to these tournaments in hopes of claiming glory. Some of the top tennis players include Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, and Maria Sharapova. Again, tennis still has plenty of room to grow in America. It is popular but not as popular it could be in the country.

Volleyball

Believe it or not, volleyball is one of the most popular sports in the world. It has roughly 900 million fans. It is a fun sport to watch. Two teams consisting of two players each compete. The teams try to volley the ball onto the ground on their opponent’s side of the net. When they do so, they’ll receive a point. There are several variations of the game, including beach volleyball and conventional volleyball. In addition to this, it is one of the most popular sports during the Summer Olympics. Other popular sports around the world include table tennis, basketball, baseball, and rugby. All of these sports have surpassed the popularity of American football.

