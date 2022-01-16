Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for more touchdown passes than incompletions, he also ran for an additional 66 yards on six rushing attempts, and his quarterback rating was close to perfect.

The only blemish for Buffalo was that kicker Tyler Bass who missed two extra points after not missing one in the regular season in 51 attempts. Even more impressive was that the Bills became the first team in NFL history that did not turn the ball over, need to kick a field goal or punt.





Bill Belichick and the Patriots can use a quote from Magic Johnson when the Chicago Bulls began their run of dominance. He said “I can’t feel bad, they’re just giving us a nice butt kicking.”

It was a bad omen from the start for New England’s offense as on their first offensive possession of the game as rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw an interception. In all fairness Micah Hyde did make an incredible play in the end zone to make the play on the football which resulted in a touchback.

Allen led the Bills on a 10-play 80-yard drive, resulting in the second touchdown reception for tight end Dawson Knox.

New England punted on back-to-back offensive possessions. Running back Devin Singletary capped the ensuing offensive possessions for Buffalo with touchdown runs. For the Patriots Jones did lead a drive to put points on the board, a field goal right before halftime.

Buffalo led 27-3 at this point.

Any hopes for the Patriots of making the game interesting did not come to fruition as on the opening possession of the third quarter Jones got intercepted by Levi Wallace. Eight plays later, Allen found a wide open Emmanuel Sanders for a touchdown.

Jones did answer with a touchdown drive of his own which went for 11-plays and 75-yards. On fourth and three he found wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. Their best drive of the game came on their final possession which lasted nearly seven minutes, went for 73-yards on 15-plays. Which once again resulted in a touchdown for Bourne.

The Bills then ran out the clock to finish the thrashing of the Patriots with a final score of 47-17.

Now the question becomes are the Bills now the favorite to get to the Super Bowl out of the AFC with this performance?

