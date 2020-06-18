Business: What is a private investigator?

There is no such thing as a ‘typical’ private investigator because private investigators come in all shapes and sizes. Private investigations require you to think from different perspectives regarding your case. If all the private investigators belong to the same stereotype, it would rather defeat the objective.

Movies or novels may have formed your vision of a private investigator. A private investigator can be anyone belonging to any age or gender. If you want to become one of them, you need an inquiring mind, a keen-eye-for-detail, excellent people skills, and correct training. Nothing can stop you from becoming a skilled and successful real-life private investigator if you have the dedication and all the characteristics mentioned above.

However, this field is not suitable for everyone. If you have a mind for a fixed hourly job and are looking for nine-to-five employment with 40 hours working per week, then the field of private investigation will not be the right choice for you.

The path of becoming a private investigator and obtaining a class C private investigator license in Florida starts with some basic requirements. First, you must be at least 18 years old with no previous history of mental illness, crime involvement, alcoholism, and the use of illegal drugs. Also, you must be a US citizen or legal resident with a good moral character.

You should also have two years of experience, which can be gained through obtaining a class CC Private Investigator Intern License first. The next step is to complete your training and the required experience. In this step, you must complete a 40-hour training course related to real-life private investigations offered by an accredited school.

After that, you have to take an exam to obtain a Class CC Private Investigator Intern License (4-5 terms). One of the two years of study may be substituted by 2 year degree in a Private Investigation Services Program. After completion of this study and training experience, the next step is to pass the Florida Private Investigator Class CC license examination. You must complete the internship program with this Class CC license, after which, you will apply for the Class C license.

Once you have passed this exam, you will be given a Class C license. Now you will be eligible and allowed to practice as a real-life private investigator. You will gain access to information agencies. You will be able to extract information from them related to anyone, which will help you in pursuing your investigation.

What should you need to learn to become a real-life private investigator?

The core curriculum which is associated with private investigation services comprises learning about interviews and statements, legal investigations, background investigations, asset protection, fraud investigations, insurance investigation, PI management, criminal defense, surveillance, and PI Capstone-Class CC licensing exam preparation.

City College in Fort Lauderdale, FL, has a Private Investigation Services program that can be completed in as little as 24 months, and graduates earn an Associates of Science Degree. This training provides a real-world learning environment that will help you become an excellent real-life private investigator. You will be taught with the help of real-world examples, including real cases, real people, and actual results. You will be given media, handouts, and real-life examples like field training and industry training.

It will require one strike, and you are out in the real world. However, attendance is mandatory, and you must show up when told to succeed. Complete book guidance will also be given to you, but the grades will not be based on tests. So, a non-traditional learning environment is provided for a better understanding of the real scenarios.

What are the duties of a private investigator?

The duties of an investigator are as follow:

Record statements

Interviewing people and taking statements, both written and recorded, sworn or non-sworn.

Getting information

To obtain the information necessary to conduct and move the cases further, approach information agencies that only licensed private investigators can access.

Surveillance

Conduct surveillance of people, take photos and videos, and write reports of investigation to document the activities of the subject under surveillance or investigation and locate missing persons.

Evidence collection

Collect evidence to be used in both criminal and civil cases because evidence proves the delinquency or innocence of an accused and helps the courts in decision-making.

Background Investigations

Conduct background investigations to obtain information about the criminal history of the subject under investigation, to know about the civil judgments related to him/her, if any, to verify his/her employment, and to locate his/her assets.

Computer crimes investigations

Investigate computer crimes such as identity theft to find those behind such crimes and recover the losses.

What is the career scope of real-life private investigations?

The field of real-life private investigation is vast and widespread. There are many career opportunities present out there for a private investigator.

Open your own Private Investigation Agency and work independently.

Work for another Private Investigative agency and provide your services as a real-life private investigator.

Work for an attorney and provide him with the necessary evidence and investigative reports, which will strengthen his position and win him the case.

Provide your services as an insurance investigator.

Work for a criminal defense attorney as a legal investigator whose job is to examine those insurance claims which are doubtful and suspicious.

Work for large corporations in the asset protection and loss prevention field as an in-house investigator.

Work for a Government Contractor.

The work of a private investigator can be tough with long hours. Still, satisfaction and happiness are unmatchable when the last piece of your investigation fits precisely in the scenario and makes your investigation worthwhile.

