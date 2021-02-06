Does your dog get anxious with the sound of fireworks? Or is he afraid to meet new people or when you leave him alone at home for a few hours? If yes, then there are certain things that you can do to calm his anxiety and fear.

One of the best ways to treat anxiety in your dogs is by using CBD oil. If you are looking for a natural way of treating your dog’s anxiety instead of the anti-anxiety drugs that generally come with a lot of side effects; then CBD oil can be the best solution for you. Click on the link to know more about the use of CBD oil and anxiety.

CBD oil for anxiety in dogs

Let’s first understand what CBD oil is. CBD short for cannabidiol is one of the many compounds found in the hemp plant. For thousands of years, people are using CBD for multiple medicinal as well as general purposes.

CBD, although it comes from the hemp plant, doesn’t contain THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), an ingredient that makes your pet high. The CBD oil instead works by interacting with the naturally occurred endocannabinoid system to calm down anxiety in your dog. The CBD works naturally without any harmful side effects, unlike other harmful medicines. Talking about the endocannabinoid system, every animal has cannabinoid receptors throughout its central nervous system, brain, and other organs. These receptors are known as the endocannabinoid system. When the body naturally releases the endocannabinoid chemicals, it connects with the receptors and thus stimulates the natural ability of the body to create serotonin. It is a natural mood stabilizer present in the body.

Will CBD oil make your dog high?

One of the common questions that many dog owners have regarding the use of CBD oil on their dogs is, do CBD oil have any chances to make their dog high? Before giving your pet CBD oil or any other natural medicine, it is necessary to accumulate sufficient knowledge about the same. Talking about CBD oil, it is extracted from industrial hemp (Sativa) plants that contain a high level of CBD and no THC or tetrahydrocannabinol.; the compound responsible for adding psychoactive properties.

How much CBD is required to treat anxiety in your dogs

When it comes to the right dose of CBD oil for treating anxiety in your dog, you must do some amount of experimenting before finding the correct dose for your dog. This is because every dog differs from the other and has its capabilities and limitations. Although, the typical recommendation is around 5-10mg for 10 pounds of body weight. The best way to determine the right dosage is through reading the manufacturer’s guide.

After dosing a dog, some may show immediate relief. Whereas, others may require a few days before the effect seems visible. For a better understanding of whether you are giving the right dosage, you can make notes or even take a video to notice clearly if there are any changes in your dog.

Can CBD be given with other medications?

If your dog is already on medication, it’s better that you check on your veterinarian before giving him CBD oil. Integrative vets are usually familiar with CBD oil and can easily give you the right solution. CBD oil is a drug-free natural solution for anxiety that is used by dog owners widely across the globe.

How to find the best quality CBD oil

To find the best CBD for your dog, you need to be very careful, as the advertising and labeling of CBD can be both confusing and misleading. Before buying CBD oil for your dog, just ask the below questions.

Is it organic? Good quality CBD oils are extracted from organically grown hemp using pharmaceutical-grade ethanol. The alcohol removes all toxins from the plant safely.

How is the oil processed?

As there are no regulations on the manufacturing of CBD oil, some companies who are selling CBD oil at a cheap rate may use cheap methods to extract it from the plant. To your knowledge, hexane and butane are two such solvents that are petroleum-based and should not be used.

Is the CBD oil independently tested?

An Independent certificate of analysis and lab results proves the authenticity of the product.

What is the THC count?

Some companies make CBD oils from plants containing high THC, which may be toxic to animals. Hence the THC level should be less than .03%. These are some of the important questions that you should ask before buying CBD oil for your dog. As. Low-quality CBD oil can be both toxic and may not even give the same benefits.

The bottom line

Although there is ongoing research about CBD and the endocannabinoid system in the world, there is still a lot to learn and make discoveries. As far as CBD oil for anxiety is concerned, it can be the right choice to treat your dog’s anxiety.

