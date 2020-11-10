CHANGE YOUR SMILE, CHANGE YOUR LIFE! Free Dental Veneers Giveaway Contest

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Brighter Image Lab (BIL), leading manufacturers of digitally designed and artisan hand-crafted removable press on veneers, is a company devoted to making an impactful change in people’s lives. The company’s flagship removable veneers provide life-changing smiles to those with crooked, discolored, cracked or chipped teeth -making an unfixable smile a thing of the past.

Now, people with troublesome smiles can get the boost they need to improve their look and self-esteem – for free – with Brighter Image Lab’s 2020 Free Smile Giveaway. From now until 30 November, over $25,000 worth of free veneers will be awarded to select winning entrants whose personal story and current smile photos best showcases their need for a smile fix. To date, Brighter Image Lab has improved the smiles of over 300,000 people, and designed over 80,000 new smiles worldwide. All to forward their mission to improve lives one smile at a time.

With traditional dental veneer treatments costing upwards of $10,000 or more, Brighter Image Lab’s state-of-the-art Press On Veneers (sold lab-direct for less than $1000) deliver the same result as porcelain veneers, but without the hassle of dentist office visits, teeth grinding, and a steep price tag. Thin and removable, this instant press-on smile is non-invasive and easy to wear.

Brighter Image Lab is one of the world’s most technologically advanced design labs, and getting a better smile is as easy as 1-2-3:

1 Order your impression system online or by phone

2 Using the Lab direct impression system, make impressions of your teeth following a step-by-step video guide, and mail back to the lab

3 Receive your veneers and begin your life again with a brand new smile

If you have been deterred by budget, time-constraints or resources, enter the BRIGHTER IMAGE LAB NEW SMILE GIVEAWAY Contest for a chance to win a new lease on life!

To enter the SMILE GIVEAWAY CONTEST, subscribe to the Brighter Image Lab YouTube channel. Entrants must “like” or “comment” on the giveaway video and complete the form linked in the video description. Promotion ends 30 November. Winners selected based on the details of their entry. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEEI37yjLgsv_qcKQ341Pgg

*Offer available in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand

For more info visit https://brighterimagelab.com

