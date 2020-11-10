Personal Finance: How To Buy The Car Of Your Dreams For Less Money

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















You’ve got technology to thank for making the car buying process more straightforward. Nowadays, it’s easy to buy a car online, and there are no barriers to finding your dream car. With the world in the midst of a COVID-19 crisis, buying a car online is also a safe option. So, how do you go about buying a car online? And what if you find a likely candidate across the other side of the country?

In this article, we’re going to give you some online car buying tips and explain how easy it is to get your dream car shipped to your home.

Top tips for buying a car online

Once upon a time, not so very long ago, you might have spent days, even weeks, looking for a car that floats your boat. Not only would it be time-consuming, but it might also be stressful. You might also spend far more than you budgeted for because a cheaper car was too far away for you to drive and get it.

Buying a car online is a relatively new thing, but it’s a safer way to shop during these difficult times. If you’re considering it for your next purchase, there are some things you need to know.

Do your homework

If you spend time on your research, you’re more likely to find a car at a price that suits your budget. Expanding your search beyond the dealers in your locality makes sense, especially if you live in a city with a reputation for high prices.

Know what you’re buying

Don’t be too hasty in accepting a car just because it’s a low price. It might surprise you how much more you can get if you pay a little more.

Research the Blue Book value

Always check out the true value of any purchase. Reference the Kelley Blue Book, the National Automobile Dealers Association’s guides, and True Market Value tools by Edmunds.

Don’t make a deal without getting a written agreement first

Always ask for the details of your deal to be put in writing. It saves any costly misunderstandings and puts you in a good position if you want to bargain with other dealerships.

Ask about the returns policy

There’s a small chance that your dream car is not what you want, so check whether there’s a returns policy and how the process works.

How to save money when you buy a car online

If you’ve got the time, you can save a lot of money when you’re buying a car online. The following tips will help you save money.

Learn how to negotiate

You might not be a natural haggler, but there’s no time like the present to learn how to do it. You’re in a great position because it’s much easier to haggle over the telephone or by email.

Skip the loan and pay cash

If it’s possible, pay in full for your dream car using money that you’ve saved. It’ll save you a significant chunk of cash that would otherwise be spent on interest. You might also find a dealership that offers cash discounts to customers as well.

Be nice

You might have heard that you’ll get what you want by being a tough negotiator. The opposite is true. You’re more likely to get what you want by being pleasant and non-confrontational. Keep your communication light and professional, and you might get a break on the price or some extra perks.

Be aware of the total cost

If you want to save money when you buy a car, it’s vital to make sure you factor in the total cost. Remember to include interest rates, extra features, registration, and insurance.

Be patient

If you want to find your dream car at a price that’s right, be prepared for it to take some time.

Shipping your dream car across country

You’ve found your dream car, but it’s all the way across the country. There’s a service that can help. It’s called cross country car shipping. It doesn’t matter where you bought the car from. A car shipping company can pick your car up from anywhere across the United States, even Hawaii, and deliver it right to your door.

The benefits of door-to-door auto transport

You save wear and tear on your new car.

It saves time and money.

It’s much safer and more convenient than driving the car yourself.

Choose one of the following options when you ship a car across country. When you book with an auto transport company, you can choose whether they transport your car in an open or enclosed trailer.

Open car shipping is suitable for all types of vehicles and the most affordable and flexible option. Your car is exposed to the elements but it is still a safe way to ship a car. Enclosed auto transport tends to be used for extremely expensive, rare, or antique vehicles. It’s completely safe and your car is completely protected. But it is more expensive by around 30% – 40% extra.

You’ve taken months, possibly years, to save up for your dream car, so enjoy the feeling. Don’t give up on your dream just because you’ve found one that’s too far away. Take advantage of an auto transport service and have your dream car shipped to your door.

