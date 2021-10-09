PHOTO: George Bridges, AP

HOUSTON, TX – Thanks to a five-run inning that broke a 4-4 tie, the Houston Astros seized control of their ALDS series with the Chicago White Sox in a 9-4 win to go up, 2-0.

With the game tied heading into the home half of the seventh inning, the Astros got three consecutive singles off of Aaron Bummer from Jose Altuve, Alex Bergman and Yordan Alvarez forcing White Sox manager Tony La Russa to call in All-Star closer Craig Kimbrel.





Unfortunately for the South Siders, Kimbrel failed to contain the explosive Houston offense.

After getting Yuli Gurriel to pop up for the second out, Carlos Correa lined a two-run double to break the game open for Houston. Kyle Turner would put the game out of reach in taking Kimbrel’s curverball over the left field fence giving the Astros a 9-4 lead, which would prove to be the final score.

Now heading back north into Chicago, can the AL Central champion White Sox rally back in front of their fans on the South Side?

If there is a team that can fight back from a 0-2 deficit, it is the Pale Hose, thanks to their own potent offense that ranks 5th in batting average (.256) and 7th in runs scored (796) with a dangerous lineup that features Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson.

If they hope to advance to the ALCS for the first time since winning their last World Series in 2005—ironically against Houston, when they were in the NL—now would be an opportune time.

