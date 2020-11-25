Home>#INSCMagazine>CloudFunnels: One-Stop-Shop for Creation Marketing and Membership
#INSCMagazine

CloudFunnels: One-Stop-Shop for Creation Marketing and Membership

By

November 25, 2020

25 Nov 2020
740
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 110

CloudFunnels is a platform assisting local businesses sell online, integrating lead gathering and email marketing automation. Known as the WordPress for online businesses. Founder Cyril M. Gupta launched CloudFunnels after a life transformation event, Teknikforce in 2012. He began with a single self-coded application, which was the foundation for the creation of a range of software products and SAAS for Internet marketers. The products help online marketers automate difficult and time consuming tasks, as well as providing access to a new set of capabilities.

Cyril says, “A sales funnel can help maximize customer value and give access to higher value products when they are in the buying mindset. Selling without a sales funnel is only getting 25% of potential sales. You must guide your customers to related products and better offers instantly. If you are not doing this, you are leaving too much money on the table.”


CloudFunnels supports funnel creation, email marketing and membership creation all in one place. One can create marketing funnels, send marketing pitches to customers and provide access to your product without hiring a team of coders or doing a ton of manual work.

You can check out CloudFunnels at http://cloudfunnels.in
Please visit the links below for more info:
https://facebook.com/teknikforce
https://twitter.com/teknikforce
https://ae.linkedin.com/in/cyrilgupta
http://youtube.com/cyriljeet

Facebook Comments

Ian Monroe
I am a career journalist covering Wellness, Travel, Business, and Technology. Writing is my greatest passion in life other than my amazing puppy and traveling the world. Please follow and support my writing.
http://ian-monroe.com

Related Articles
#INSCMagazine Diet Health & Fitness Wellness

How to Achieve Your Wellness Goals

Emma Davidson
  It’s is a great time to start eating healthier and living better. Getting healthier is a common New Year’s
#INSCMagazine

Entrepreneur Kody White on How He Built a Team and Scaled His YouTube Revenue to 7 Digits

Armand Levitz
In today's digital age, young entrepreneurs are offered a plethora of options to build a strong online business. Because of
#INSCMagazine CBD Lifestyle Vaping

Second-hand vaping: main risks

Margaret Wilson
Many opponents of smoking argue the harm of vaping by the fact that it is not well understood. Indeed, long-term

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.