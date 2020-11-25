CloudFunnels: One-Stop-Shop for Creation Marketing and Membership

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















CloudFunnels is a platform assisting local businesses sell online, integrating lead gathering and email marketing automation. Known as the WordPress for online businesses. Founder Cyril M. Gupta launched CloudFunnels after a life transformation event, Teknikforce in 2012. He began with a single self-coded application, which was the foundation for the creation of a range of software products and SAAS for Internet marketers. The products help online marketers automate difficult and time consuming tasks, as well as providing access to a new set of capabilities.

Cyril says, “A sales funnel can help maximize customer value and give access to higher value products when they are in the buying mindset. Selling without a sales funnel is only getting 25% of potential sales. You must guide your customers to related products and better offers instantly. If you are not doing this, you are leaving too much money on the table.”

CloudFunnels supports funnel creation, email marketing and membership creation all in one place. One can create marketing funnels, send marketing pitches to customers and provide access to your product without hiring a team of coders or doing a ton of manual work.

You can check out CloudFunnels at http://cloudfunnels.in

