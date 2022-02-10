The Nations largest trading card, anime & pop culture convention comes to the Orange County Convention Center and Inscriber Magazine will be there to cover it. PSA the authority in card grading will be on site as well as many other vendors. There will be plenty of celebrity meet & greets including The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Christina Vee (Voice Actress of Ladybug and Sailor Mars), Sarah Natochenny (Voice Actress of Ash Ketchum and Stay Puft Marshmallow man), Charles Martinet (Voice of Mario, Luigi, Wamario, & Waluigi), The Original Red and Black Power Rangers, Cassius Marsh NFL player of the Chicago Bears, Blake Martinez NFL player for the New York Giants, and of course Vanilla Ice.

On Saturday the 26th Vanilla Ice will be doing a live concert for all those in attendance as well as signing autographs and other stuff. Sunday the 27th they are going to do a $1 Million Dollar Box Break which will include Pokemon, Magic the Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh and Metazoo cards.





This convention gives the card collectors of the greater orlando area a chance to check out their cards, and possibly even look at buying cards as there will be over 530 vendors on site looking to sell their cards and collectables. It seems as if the card industry has picked up since 2019 as Ebay reported that in 2020 they had 4 Million cards sold on their website which was a 142% increase over 2019. I believe in the next 2-3 years it is going to continue to go up from here.

There are still a few tickets left to this amazing convention they are running great deals currently One Day Admission on Saturday is $30 and includes the free Vanilla Ice concert Sunday is $25, they have a 2 day pass which is $45 or you can get the VIP Pass which is $100 includes both days of admission plus early access to the convention as well as a separate VIP entrance, and the ultimate pass is the Vanilla Ice All Access Pass which comes with everything listed above plus Front Row at the concert and Meet and Greet Privately back stage with Vanilla Ice. If you are interested the link to the website can be found here.

