Common Questions Related to Dental Bridges

Dental procedures may seem daunting to many patients, especially if they sound unfamiliar or too technical. Many times, however, the nerves may be caused by a lack of awareness or understanding about what happens during the procedure. It is common to be filled with so many questions when you hear about something for the first time. Will the process hurt? How much will it cost? Are there alternatives that can be done? Having these concerns is a natural occurrence since it is likely that you want to know about how the treatment can help with your current problem.

One of your restorative options in dealing with a missing tooth is getting a dental bridge. This treatment helps restore your teeth’s function, prevents your jaw bone from deteriorating, and maintains the appearance of your teeth and facial features. The dental bridge helps fill the gap left by the missing tooth and is attached to each side of the gap to prevent your healthy teeth from moving to a different position.

If this is your first time hearing about a dental bridge, you most likely have several questions about it. Regarding cost, you can check out https://bestdentistinhouston.com/dental-bridge-cost/ for more information on the factors that can affect the cost of the treatment. Below, you will find answers to some of the common questions that patients may have about dental bridges.

How long will the dental bridge last?

Generally, the dental bridge and crown can last between five to 15 years, but it can last longer if you practice proper oral care. Dental bridges are usually made of ceramic or porcelain, so they have the same hardness as your teeth’s enamel. Try to ask your dentist for some advice on how you can care for your dental appliance or prolong its life. You need not worry since dental bridges are known to be durable and strong, but proper habits will affect their longevity. Factors like the material quality, the way you care for your teeth, and how the procedure was done may also determine how long the bridge lasts.

Does the procedure hurt? Do dental bridges hurt?

Another common concern that patients may have is whether the procedure or the actual dental bridge hurts. Usually, the dentist will apply local anesthesia before placing the bridge in your teeth, so the process should not make you feel uncomfortable pain. Once the anesthesia wears off, you may experience slight sensitivity, but not severe pain. If you do suffer from this, make sure you contact your dentist immediately, so he or she can see what may be causing the pain.

How does the procedure go?

The procedure can vary based on the type of dental bridge that you and your dentist agree on. You can check out https://bestdentistinhouston.com/dental-bridge-cost/ to get to know more about the different types, and how each will differ in cost. The traditional bridge involves filing part of the enamel of the two healthy adjacent teeth for space to fit a crown. After, teeth impressions will be taken to the dental laboratory to create the crown and bridge. Since these will not yet be ready in the first appointment, a temporary crown will be placed over the adjacent teeth to keep them safe and protected.

In the second appointment, the temporary crowns will be removed. Your dentist will see if the permanent crowns will fit correctly and if your bite is correct before cementing them in their proper position. Technically, after the second appointment, the procedure is done, but you may have regular check-ups to ensure the bridge has the right fit.

What is the proper way to care for the bridge after the procedure?

A dental bridge provides not only cosmetic benefits but also functional benefits. With this, you should be able to perform your teeth functions normally. Whether it be chewing, biting, talking, or the like, these actions should feel natural and not uncomfortable since the bridge primarily functions as a real and healthy tooth. After the procedure, you should avoid eating sweet, chewy, hard, or sticky food or snacks to prevent any issues. Try to stick to soft foods until you get used to the dental bridge.

Though the bridge should not feel unusual in any way, you may need time to get accustomed to it initially. Overall, it will be best to incorporate more whole foods into your diet. Consuming the right nutrients will help keep your teeth healthy and maintain your bridge’s durability so it can last a long time.

