A smile is one of the most attractive features on a face and one of the first things people notice. However, not everyone feels comfortable smiling due to dental concerns such as discoloration of teeth, misalignment issues, and decay. Recently, there has been a surge in the number of people opting for a smile makeover to achieve a great set of teeth and a perfectly beautiful smile. Elaborating on the psychological effect a smile can have, Dr. Kambiz Sadraei says, “A smile is a reflection of one’s personality and is also aesthetically pleasing. A simple act of smiling boosts self-esteem, enhances the mood, and increases confidence levels which dramatically affects your personal and professional situations and contributes to a successful life.”

Founder of Divine Dental Spa, Texas, Dr. Sadraei, is a leading dentist specializing in cosmetic dentistry. Today, he shares his expertise on non-invasive smile makeovers with us.

Q: Dr. Sadraei, what is a smile makeover?

A: A smile makeover is a smile designed to enhance the overall appearance of the individual, and various factors are taken into consideration, such as facial symmetry, skin tone, eyes and hair color, and complete dental analysis. A client may opt for a smile makeover to correct the alignment of crowded teeth, close gaps, whiten their teeth, widen a smile, alter the length of teeth, mask chips and cracks, or restore lost or missing teeth.

Q: Does a smile makeover require surgery?

A: None. Except for cases that require dental implants, crowns or bridges, and lengthening of teeth.

Q: Which are the standard non-invasive procedures used to transform smiles?

A: Each patient is recommended a treatment based on their individual and specific dental need. Some of the most popular smile makeover procedures are:

Teeth whitening: This procedure restores the teeth’ natural color from discoloration and/or staining, and it also helps to brighten the teeth by a few shades.

Dental veneers: Resembling natural teeth, veneers are a thin layer of porcelain shells customized to fit your teeth and improve their color, shape, and position.

Dental bonding: Cosmetic bonding can repair chips, mask discoloration, and close gaps with composites (white filling).

Inlays and onlays: Made from a resin material, these tooth-colored fillings are attached to the teeth with adhesive dental cement to treat your teeth in case of damage and decay to avoid future deterioration.

Invisalign braces: A great alternative to traditional metal braces, Invisalign straightens teeth and enhances the smile.

Dr. Sadraei’s clients have achieved significant results with their smile makeovers. His work can be viewed on his Instagram page @drkambizsadraei, and he can be contacted for an appointment via his website.

