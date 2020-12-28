INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Investors have far more options and tools at their disposal today than ever before. Gone are the days where trading stocks and shares required investors to be intimately knowledgeable about them or physically present near a bourse. The digital transformation of online trade has truly revolutionized the industry.

One of the most interesting innovations has been the concept of Contracts for Difference. Commonly abbreviated to CFDs, they are a contract between two parties to settle the difference between the opening and closing value of an asset within a fixed period. This allows investors to make money on a derivative even if it decreases in value.

Effective Strategies for CFD

Your trading cfd strategies are essential to your success and your profit. Here, we take a closer look at how you can invest to win.

Learn – Knowledge is power and it is essential to trading success, whatever the asset. Take the time to read about the basics. Learn all the relevant terminology. Ensure that you can read market reports and follow what was said and the rationale behind each statement. Then, read further before you begin to invest.

Strategize – When you have built a solid foundation of knowledge, it is time to formulate a strategy for your unique interests, amount of capital and trading style. Don’t follow another trader’s strategy unless your research tells you that it will likely work for you as well.

Be prepared – Always keep abreast of market news and be ready to make investment decisions instantly when the stars align according to the investment strategy formulated in the previous step. Much of this can be accomplished with the right trading platform.

Get a trading platform – A trading platform like MetaTrader 4 is trading software. Most are free to use and come with a wide range of features to help you monitor the markets in general and your investments in particular.

Choose a broker – Brokers are the middlemen between you and the markets. Select an established name like Investous to ensure that your investments are safe. They combine high security for your capital with low fees and in-depth knowledge databases.

