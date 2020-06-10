Essential Facts You Need to Know About LED Corn Cob Bulbs and Lamps

Are you looking for an easy and quick solution to change your outdoor lighting system and convert them into energy-efficient LEDs? If yes, then LED corn bulbs are for you. The lamp is a bulb-shaped lighting solution that is packed with a huge number of light-emitting diodes, which are fixed securely to a heat-dissipation element.

Compared to incandescent bulbs, high-pressure sodium, and metal halide, a LED corn cob bulb is more efficient by as much as 80%. As such, it has become a better solution for people who are planning to retrofit their respective lighting systems with the use of LEDs.

LED corn bulbs: What are they?

A corn bulb lamp is a LED assembly placed on a sturdy metal structure. They are called corn bulbs or lamps owing to the color of the light they emit, which mimics the appearance of corn cob or corn kernels. These lighting systems are meant to provide a massive amount of light. To recreate the yellow corn cob color, these lamps need a more significant number of diodes. Hundreds of diodes are mounted to a specified metal structure that serves as the cob. However, the metal structure needs to have enough surface area to keep all the diodes cool.

What fixture accepts these LED corn bulbs and lamps?

Though most screw-in sockets can make use of a LED corn bulb, you have to ensure that you get the right socket. Currently, you can use corn lamps for E26 medium base, E39 mogul, Edison E27, and E40. Do not worry as more and more LED corn-compatible sockets are manufactured every day.

How can you install these bulbs?

Installing your LED corn cob bulb is as seamless as screwing your light bulb. What you have to make sure is that your lamp’s dimensions can fit into the specific luminaire.

How can you make sure that you are buying good corn cob bulbs?

There are only three main criteria that you should consider when buying a corn cob bulb, and these are cooling, LED quality, and protective covering. Cooling is essential to determine the rate that heat can escape from the lamp’s surface area. The quality is dictated by the surface area of the aluminum structure to allow the trapped heat from the light to escape.

The thing about some LED corn bulbs and lamps is that they have internal fans. And while this sounds like a good thing, it is a cheap way to make corn lamps. Also, the motor of these fans can die out first before the LEDs will start to fade. Adding insult to injury is that dust and insects can stop these fans, too. If the said LED corn lamp has a 6063 aluminum built, then you can say that it is a high-quality one. It can dissipate heat way better than built-in fans.

When it comes to LED quality, you need to know that LED chips have a wide range of chips. Cheaper ones have lower CRI or color rendering indexes. Choose those lamps with high-quality LEDs.

Finally, protective covering determines the proper performance that can be provided by the LED light over time. The covering should protect the diodes to keep them away from insects and dust. This simple covering can also keep the LED’s light quality from declining over time.

What kinds of bulbs can be used to replace corn bulbs?

Experts say that you can use any bulb with a similar base. The most crucial thing you should check, however, is if your corn bulb will fit just right in the covered luminaire. To know the dimensions of the lamp you are using, check out the AIS LED product page.

Can high wattage bulbs be mounted horizontally?

The corn lamps can get heavier as the wattage goes higher. When this happens, the corn lamp itself can become too heavy for the screw socket. If you intend to mount your corn bulb up or down, they will work properly. However, if you are using a horizontal socket, you will need to install a thin bulb-supporting wire to reduce the amount of stress imposed on the socket.

Understanding the basics of LED corn cob bulb is important especially for first-time users. It is also essential to practice safety precautions during the installation of the bulbs. With all these bits and pieces of valuable information shared in this article, you can now choose the right LED corn cob bulb for any of your light retrofitting projects.

Author Bio: Alison Lurie is a copywriter and content strategist. She helps businesses stop playing around with content marketing and start seeing the tangible ROI. She loves writing as much as she loves the cake.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

