CHICAGO, IL — One of the longest and most successful prime time drama’s on television, Chicago P.D. has offered viewers a real-life gritty, tough and dramatic look at one of the daily lives of The Second City’s finest.

Since debuting in January of 2014, the Dick Wolf executive-produced drama has introduced us to the likes of Chicago P.D.’s Intelligence Unit led by Sgt. Hank Voight and featuring Trudy Platt, Kim Burgess, Adam Ruzek, Kevin Atwater, Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton.

Thought the series’ history, Chicago P.D. has tackled a wide variety of sociopolitical issues while dealing with and apprehending some high-profile suspects, drug trafficking and organized crime. In the age of Black Lives Matter and George Floyd, critically-acclaimed police procedurals as CPD have an opportunity to really tell the story from a officer’s perspective while balancing it from a human/victim’s point of view.

Photo: Robert D. Cobb/INSC Media & Photography

A series with a established group of characters, the critically-acclaimed and award-winning drama is set to add another one in Yvette Ardelean.

Born in Sofia, Bulgaria and raised on the West Coast, the 29-year-old stunner has recently been on the cover of publications such as Beauty Queens, appeared on radio-syndicated shows such as The Brandon Jay Show in addition to being the former Ms. Hollywood US America 2018 and is the current Ms. California 2020.

A slender and petite 5’7, a sultry no-nonsense personality, the Bulgarian-born beauty exudes a unique combination of attitude, exotic looks and self-confidence. During our photo shoot in Chicago, Yvette brought her European-born sense of style and flair in locales such as the Chicago Navy Pier, Millennium Park and Cloud Tech.

Photo: Robert D. Cobb/INSC Media & Photography

A truly remarkable beauty inside and out, “Eva” as she is called by her close friends, is a model and talent on the rise, with Chicago P.D. being a stepping stone for her, the sky is the limit as to what lies ahead, now and beyond.

Below is my Q and A with Ms. Ardelean as we talk modeling, Chicago P.D., her anti-bullying campaign, “Fighting against Bullying”, being Miss California, working with luxury brands such as Prada and Yves Saint Laurent, traveling and her future projects.

Who Is She?

Name: Yvette D. Ardelean

Age: 29

Height: 5’7

Birthplace: Sofia, Bulgaria

Residence: Redondo Beach, CA

Measurements: 34-28-36

Social Media Links: Instagram handle: @Yves_devereaux

Modeling Agency: Firestone Talent

Notable Brands, Publications and Media Featured In: Cover of Beauty Queens magazine in 2018, Former Ms. Hollywood US America 2018, current Ms. California 2020, Appeared on the Brandon Jay Show, aired on CMVA107.5FM, and appearing on the hit series, Chicago P.D

Photo: Robert D. Cobb/INSC Media & Photography

Allow me to state that you are simply gorgeous, what is it about Bulgarian and Eastern European women being so dark, mysterious and sexy?

Well thank you for that! I think it has a lot to do with our ancestors from way back when our countries kept getting invaded. It opened doors to different cultures mixing which created our Exotic and mysterious looks.

I must be some sort of magnet, as you are the third-ever Bulgarian model interviewed, care to tell our readers something about your country that some may not know.

Bulgaria is a relatively small country occupying the eastern portion of the Balkan Peninsula in southeastern Europe. It’s a beautiful country that is famous for its rose valley which produces close to half of the world’s rose oil.

Photo: Robert D. Cobb/INSC Media & Photography

Congratulations on landing a role on NBC’s Chicago P.D. How excited are you about this opportunity?

I am extremely blessed for the opportunity given to me. I have been modeling for many years but acting was my ultimate goal.

Congrats on also being the reigning Ms. California 2020, how excited are you to have such a title?

It’s an honor being the titleholder of Ms. California 2020. It’s very exciting that I have the opportunity to be representing my state but its also an important role. My platform is “Fighting against Bullying” and being Ms. California allows me to reach a larger audience with the purpose of raising awareness. I am also the role model to many young women so that gives me the chance to teach and guide them through obstacles as they embark on their own exciting journey’s!

Photo: Robert D. Cobb/INSC Media & Photography

How has COVID-19 affected you?

I’ve never thought that I would experience a world-wide pandemic like COVID-19. It’s unfortunate what the effects of this virus has had on both people’s health and the economies. I consider myself lucky that neither my family nor I have encountered Covid personally, because it is scary to think about. Workwise, it did affect me, as it has put a lot of my projects and gigs on hold, but I remain positive at all times and I’m confident that we’ll come out of this stronger, and better.

You are currently based out of L.A., but call the Bulgarian capital of Sofia your hometown, do you consider yourself more European or American?

I do love my home country of Bulgaria and Europe but if I have to answer that question honestly, I would say that I consider myself American.

My family came to the United States when I was 12 years old, I grew up and developed here. I got used to the American way of living and made a lot of close friends so yes, I consider America as my primary country.

What are some of the differences in modeling between the two cultures that you’ve noticed?

Honestly, when it comes to modeling there is not much of a difference between the cultures. The only thing that I can say is different would be the style, both countries have a different history and therefore people will have varying styles that are unique.

As a model and actress, how has COVID-19 changed how you shoot and book assignments, etc?

COVID-19 has definitely affected my ability to shoot and book assignments, but I would rather play it safe. Things are finally starting to come into place and getting back to semi-normal as far as my career goes.

What has been the best place you’ve been too and visited so far?

I have traveled all over the United States, but my favorite place is Key West in Florida. It feels like paradise from its white sand beaches to its crystal clear “Caribbean” blue water.

What kind of model are you (IG, fitness, bikini, lingerie)?

I consider myself a queen first and foremost, but if I have to put myself into a category it would be fashion/editorial.

As a fashion model, who are some of your favorite art houses and brands that you’ve worked with, and who would you love to colab with if you had the chance?

I’ve worked with a lot of brands in my 12+ years of experience but if I had the chance to colab with a brand it definitely would be Prada or Yves Saint Laurent!

How long have you been modeling and acting?

I have been modeling for close to 13 years now, acting is something I always had a passion for, and I’m just starting out my career within that entertainment industry.

I’ve been an extra for a couple different TV series but I finally managed to get a big role, and I couldn’t be happier!

What first inspired you to become both a model and actress?

Ever since I was young, I always dreamed of becoming a model and being on TV. I wondered what it would feel like to be on the big screen or to walk the runways of the biggest designers in the World. So I decided that if they can do it, then so can I and through hard work and dedication I’m reaching my potential and looking forward to what’s next!

Where has been your favorite place to shoot?

I can’t really say that I have a favorite place to shoot. The way I find places is by driving around with my photographer and once I see a place that speaks to me and inspires me, that’s where we stop and shoot. I also get my inspiration from architecture. I love buildings that have history behind them.

What is the most exciting aspect of modeling?

The most exiting aspect for me is creating a powerful photo that speaks to the public. I love what I do since I was a kid and I believe that modeling is not just about the glitz and glamour but definitely a form of art created by the individual.

Within the industry, who is your modeling and acting inspiration?

My acting inspiration is Mila Kunis and modeling I would say Adriana Lima.

What would you say is your best feature?

I believe my best feature are my eyes.

Aside from Chicago P.D., any future projects coming down the pipeline?

I also have a pageant in Naples, Italy. I will also be competing for Miss Europe International there, and I have some other projects that are also coming up but I’d like to build some suspense, so stay tuned!

Outside of modeling, what are your hobbies?

I actually love to cook and bake when I have free time.

Sports question: Who are your favorite teams and clubs?

My favorite team is of course the 2020 World Series champion, LA Dodgers!

What advice would you give to women aspiring to get into modeling?

I would say to always follow your dreams no matter what and to make sure that you remain true to yourself!

Special thanks to Ms. Eva Ardelean for her time and assistance during the interview and photo shoot.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

