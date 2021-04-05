Ideal Homes International is offering a 10 percent discount on a limited number of Florida resort condos. Management rents it out when you’re not there to pay off mortgage.

Orlando, FL – By purchasing an exclusive Ideal Homes International discounted resort condominium in Orlando, you can take the family to see Disney and use your vacation dollars that would otherwise be spent on hotels to build wealth.

“This luxurious condominium is already a good deal. It’s even better now with our exclusive 10 percent discount, only for Ideal Homes International investors that isn’t available to the general public. The deal applies to a limited number of two or three-bedroom condominiums starting at $337,000 before the discount,” said Ideal Homes International President Chris White.

When you’re not there, management will rent it out for you. You can use the income to pay your mortgage with maybe some extra money in your pocket depending on how often you use it. Now, you don’t have to sacrifice your retirement savings for a Florida dream vacation.

It’s a hands-off investment. The management takes care of everything for a cut of the rental income. You don’t have to worry about any bookings, maintenance, insurance or upkeep. If something goes wrong with your unit, it’s covered and part of management’s guarantee.

The resort is near Florida’s Disney, Universal Studios and Sea World theme parks and an hour from the ocean. It’s on a lake and has plenty of activities for the family with two swimming pools, beautiful water park, lazy river, surfing simulator, spa, restaurants and bar.

“It’s very safe in a gated community. Parents could leave their kids at the waterpark while having a nice meal at one of the four onsite restaurants. There’s music playing all the time. There are also watersports, kayaks and paddleboards and you can go fishing with the kids at the lake,” said White.

You can stay and not worry about transportation. The resort is only six miles away from Disney and 30 minutes to Universal theme park with free shuttles. Units also have laundry room and kitchen facilities so you can save money.

With the exclusive Ideal Homes International 10 percent discount, you could buy a $337,000 two-bedroom condominium for $303,300. When you purchase a unit, you could use it for two to four weeks a year for yourself, kids, grandkids and have a nice holiday while rentals pay off your mortgage when you’re not there.

If you stay for a month during peak times, it will lower returns compared to someone who never uses it.

Florida currently has a booming real estate market that could continue to grow after the pandemic. If you decide to sell the condominium in five to eight years, it’s likely to increase in value.

“If you decide to sell it for $500,000, it’s possible to make about $206,000. It could be higher if rentals managed to pay off some of the mortgage. That depends on the rental market, how often and when you use it,” said White.

This a great way to save for retirement, while taking your family on vacation at one of the most luxurious places in Florida.

You don’t have to worry about finding renters. Demand is huge from the 22 million tourists visiting the area of Florida every year. Around Christmas or Easter, the resort is fully booked. Most of the time, it’s 75 percent booked with renters spending about $300 a night.

Condominium ownership through this exclusive Ideal Homes International deal is also a great opportunity for people in the U.K. thinking about immigrating to Florida for its great year-round weather and lower tax rates.

White will be giving a Zoom four-hour presentation at the resort with his staff, management, and a mortgage broker from April 5 – April 9 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. EST.

The resort will also be adding new units that can be secured for a 10 percent deposit. During the presentation, White will also be offering a number of incentives such as a 10-day package for your family to enjoy Disney and more.

“We can even arrange mortgages right on the spot making it easier for you to take part in this Florida dream vacation investment,” said White.

If you’re interested in attending the presentation, register at the Ideal Homes International website. You can also contact Chris White by phone at (407) 459-9280 or info@idealhomesinternational.com.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

