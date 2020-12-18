The Fairholme Fund (NASDAQ: FAIRX) will not be paying a dividend in 2020.

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fairholme Funds, Inc.:

THE FAIRHOLME FOCUSED INCOME FUND (FOCIX)

On December 18, 2020, the Fairholme Focused Income Fund (NASDAQ: FOCIX) distributed an Ordinary Income dividend of $0.01656 per share to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2020. The Fairholme Focused Income Fund’s Net Asset Value (“NAV”) was reduced by the total amount of the distribution.

The Record Date, Ex-Dividend Date, Payable Date, and Cents-Per-Share are as follows:

Distribution Type Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date Cents-Per-Share Ordinary Income December 17, 2020 December 18, 2020 December 18, 2020 $0.01656 Total $0.01656

THE FAIRHOLME ALLOCATION FUND (FAAFX)

On December 18, 2020, the Fairholme Allocation Fund (NASDAQ: FAAFX) distributed an Ordinary Income dividend of $0.02063 per share to shareholders of record as of December 17, 2020. The Fairholme Allocation Fund’s Net Asset Value (“NAV”) was reduced by the total amount of the distribution.

The Record Date, Ex-Dividend Date, Payable Date, and Cents-Per-Share are as follows:

Distribution Type Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date Cents-Per-Share Ordinary Income December 17, 2020 December 18, 2020 December 18, 2020 $0.02063 Total $0.02063

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Investing in the Funds involves risks including loss of principal. The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses should be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the Funds, and it may be obtained by calling Shareholder Services at (866) 202-2263 or visiting our website www.fairholmefunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

The Fairholme Fund is non-diversified, which means that The Fairholme Fund invests in a smaller number of securities when compared to more diversified funds. Therefore, The Fairholme Fund is exposed to greater individual stock volatility than a diversified fund. The Fairholme Fund also invests in foreign securities which involve greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods. The Fairholme Fund may also invest in “special situations” to achieve its objectives. These strategies may involve greater risks than other fund strategies.

The Fairholme Focused Income Fund (the “Income Fund”) is a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that the Income Fund invests in a smaller number of securities when compared to more diversified funds. This strategy exposes the Income Fund and its shareholders to greater risk of loss from adverse developments affecting portfolio companies. The Income Fund’s investments are also subject to interest rate risk, which is the risk that the value of a security will decline because of a change in general interest rates. Investments subject to interest rate risk will usually decrease in value when interest rates rise and rise in value when interest rates decline. Also, securities with long maturities typically experience a more pronounced change in value when interest rates change. Debt securities are subject to credit risk (potential default by the issuer). The Income Fund may invest without limit in lower-rated securities. Compared to higher-rated fixed income securities, lower-rated debt may entail greater risk of default and market volatility.

The Fairholme Allocation Fund (the “Allocation Fund”) is a non-diversified mutual fund, which means that the Allocation Fund can invest in a smaller number of securities when compared to more diversified funds. The Allocation Fund may invest in lower-rated securities, which may have greater market risk. This strategy exposes The Allocation Fund and its shareholders to greater risk of loss from adverse developments affecting portfolio companies. The allocation of investments among the different asset classes, such as equity or fixed-income asset classes, may have a more significant effect on The Allocation Fund’s net asset value when one of these classes is performing more poorly than others.

