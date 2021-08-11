Photo: Getty Images

The online gaming community has been ongoing for years now. It has gained more population ever since the start of COVID 19. Activities were moved from the physical to the online. People that do their school work, workloads, and even sports and games, supposedly in person, have migrated to the online and the virtual world.

Those who have loved playing sports in person have missed the real thing outside. Fortunately, they can have their fun by just staying at home and playing some Weekly Fantasy Hockey. While the experience is different from when people could play and witness games outside their homes, it brings a new adventure into gamers’ lives.





While many people seem interested in hockey, most of them are more knowledgeable of other more prominent games like basketball, baseball, or soccer. The distinct feature of hockey is that it’s on ice, unlike other famous games. Many people consider it as the best game on ice and Fantasy. Hockey is one of those games that you need to pay attention to. Hockey is fast, and you’ll need to have your eyes focused on the game to avoid missing anything.

However, it’s not too hard to keep up with. It’s just the kind of pace that keeps hearts racing.

Weekly Fantasy Hockey Basics

One of the questions about playing hockey online would be ‘Is there a fee? Or is it free?’. Well, this question has no one exact answer for every site. Of course, it depends on which site you are on or which site you feel comfortable with. There are plenty if you look into the internet. It would be helpful to do research first. Research helps you adjust and assess which site you’re more comfortable with. It is essential that a person research the crucial details before proceeding.

Aside from weekly games, there are also other choices. There are also daily and seasonal games. So, many would ask, ‘Which one should I go for?’ Again, this question does not have an exact correct answer for every user on the planet. This is also based on how much time you have. In short, it depends on your schedule and how much time you have to enjoy the game. Participating in games and managing your rosters requires time. It is beneficial for players to know their schedule and plot when they are free to spend time playing.

Daily Leagues – Daily leagues take up the most time. Firstly, managing and changing the roster takes time, and secondly, you need to do it every day. You need to manage or change whatever you need to in your roster before the game.

Weekly Leagues – On weekly leagues, players are often given the time to change and manage their rosters every Monday. The lineup you choose will be good for the whole week (7 days).

Seasonal Leagues – These types of leagues are the rare ones and typically in box formats. The boxes meant are the boxes in the sheet that will be given to interested players. A player would choose a top player and stick with him for the whole season, most likely for the rest of the year.

While there are many to choose from, it’s vital to assess your time. It could grow a bit of a hassle if a player mindlessly enters a league without much thought. Not that Weekly fantasy Hockey requires that much thinking, but it’s good to set times.

Another thing a newbie may want to know is the scoring. ‘How do scoring work in Weekly Fantasy Hockey?’ Well, there is more to unpack in hockey. There is more than one scoring system for a league to another. However, they all have the same denominators, such as goals, assists, power-play points, save percentage, goalie wins, GAA, and shutouts. While these are the common denominators, there are ones that have a bit of alteration and adjustments. Some would be counting everything from plus-minus, face-off wins, penalty minutes to hat tricks, blocked shots, and time on ice (TOI), along with a couple of things. The scoring in games can be one of these three formats.

Win/Loss Format – This format is when players get scored by winning or losing points. This can be included in any relevant category. To determine the winning team, the score is tallied and counted at the end of the season.

Win/Loss One Win Format – In this format, each player is scored like the earlier one (win/loss format). The difference in this format is that the total is not added up at the end of the season but in every game. Then, the average score of the players is the ones to determine whether they earned a one win point or one loss point.

Point system format – If the league a player joins uses the point system format, the points will differ. It depends on the statistical category where rare, occurring stats are worth more points than the regular stats.

Another point for Weekly Fantasy Hockey that may be a question for beginners is whether they should be involved in Single-year leagues or off to the keeper leagues. For starters, it would be a good start to start with single-year leagues in Weekly Fantasy Hockey. Here, a player will pick a team and proceed to manage it for a whole season. Afterward, the player can place them back wherever as the snow melts and the season ends during the year.

Keeper leagues are exactly how it sounds. As to how people address dependable and trustworthy people as ‘keepers,’ is what keeper leagues mean, in a sense. When a player chooses to get involved with keeper leagues, players can hold onto the players they decided for the next season. These types of leagues give players the liberty and luxury of imitating a real NHL manager. Of course, this comes with all the technical, complex, and necessary rules around contract length and annual cost. If a player wants to experience how it feels to be part of the NHL and share a bit of the life NHL managers have, this league is best for them. This can even be a training spot for those who plan to study and dive deeper into managing hockey teams.

