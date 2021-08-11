Do you have certain bad habits that you are looking for a way to break? If so, you must have a firm strategy in place that will guide you along the way. Even though you may feel like you can do this on willpower alone, this is probably not the case. Instead, you need to think about the steps you are going to follow if you really want to leave these habits behind you. If you need help developing a plan to help you break bad habits, then check out some of the resources that are available on DrJud.com. Then, review the steps below, and place yourself in the best position possible to be successful.

Step 1: Understand How Habits Form

First, you need to understand how habits form. If you are having a difficult time breaking certain bad habits, it is because these are ingrained in your central nervous system. Over time, you have developed pathways that have communicated to your brain that this behavior is normal. It can be a challenge to reset these pathways, which is why you need to give yourself some room. You are not going to be able to break bad habits overnight. Instead, you are going to have good days and bad days. You need to make sure you keep yourself motivated to fight every step of the way. That way, you can break this bad habit.





Step 2: Understand Why the New Habit Is Better

Next, you need to understand why the new habit has better. Why do you want to break the old habit anyway? Is it taking up too much of your time? Is it having an impact on your relationships with other people? Take a look at why this bad habit of such a big problem for you. Then, take a look at the new habit. Figure out why the new habit you are trying to form is superior to the old one. If you can remind yourself that the new habit is that much better, you will have an easier time motivating yourself when you get out of bed in the morning.

Step 3: Anticipate Challenges Along the Way

Next, you need to remember that you are going to have some challenges along the way. For example, you might be trying to break an addiction to tobacco or alcohol. These are powerful substances that are going to lead to cravings. There are some days when you may not have the motivation to do this on your own. Therefore, you need to make sure you have a strong support system around you. Is there someone you can rely on for support? If you have someone you can turn to for help, you will have an easier time overcoming a lot of the challenges that you are going to face on this journey.

Step 4: Set Milestones for Yourself

Finally, you also need to set some milestones for yourself. This is going to be a long journey, and you need to let yourself know when you are doing well. For example, if you can go a single week without reverting to your old habit, you should celebrate in some way. You might even want to mark it on the calendar. If you have objective metrics you can use to quantify your success, you will have an easier time staying motivated. You might even want to reach out to professionals who can help you incorporate this on your journey.

Break Bad Habits for the Final Time

Once you have successfully broken these habits, it is important for you to prevent yourself from going back to them. Remind yourself why you broke those habits in the first place. Let yourself know that your life is better off because you have left these behind you. Finally, remember that it is important to work with professionals who can place you in the best position possible to be successful. Particularly if you are overcoming substance abuse and addiction, you are going to have cravings from time to time. You need to make sure you have the tools necessary to fight these bad habits and keep yourself on the right track.