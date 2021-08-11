Every fashionista knows that it is important to stay ahead of the latest trends! No one wants to turn heads for all of the wrong reasons. There is nothing worse than hearing someone say: ‘That’s so last season!’ The trends we are going to take a look at in this blog post have been in season for many months and even years now, and they don’t seem to be going anywhere…





Feminine – There is only one place to begin and this is with the flirty and feminine style, which is ideal for the summer months in particular but can easily be adapted to suit the winter. Think of tea-length skirts, skater dresses, and other fun, elegant and feminine garments. You don’t have to make the entire ensemble feminine and flirtatious. One of the biggest trends for this year is to wear contrasting styles as one. So, why not team your flirty skirt with an athletic crop top and a Louis Vuitton bag to create a funky look?

Silky midi skirt – Next, we have one of the most luxe and glamorous trends of the summer: the silky midi skirt. If you rolled back the clock a few years ago and told someone they wouldn’t have been wearing short shorts during the summer months, they would have looked at you like you were an alien. But oh, how times have changed! Not only have the inseams become longer, but there are so many different stylish alternatives, and the silky midi skirt is the perfect example of this.

Bold Prints – Bold prints are fun, eye-catching and offer an excellent way of showcasing your personality. There are so many prints for you to take advantage of nowadays. If you are looking for something flirty and feminine, go for floral. If you want something loud and bold, opt for a graffiti print. Or, do you want something contemporary? If so, geometric prints are definitely the option for you. From small prints to loud patterns, there truly is something for all tastes and all personalities.

Strappy sandals – We all loved the comfort that last year’s slides brought. However, this year we are all putting a little bit more effort in. The great thing about strappy sandals is that the block heel trend means they’re much more comfortable than they have been in previous years, meaning you can easily team comfortable shoes with formal and semi formal dresses. If you really want to make a big statement, look for sandals with a bit of embellishment.

Futuristic – Futuristic trends are perfect for those who wish to make a bold impression yet maintain a hint of glamour. Opt for metallic shades, such as silver and gold. Shiny materials and striking silhouettes are ideal for this trend. The great thing about rocking the futuristic look is that you can easily go for something casual, such as a metallic silver jumper, a pair of leggings and some funky hi-tops, just as easily as you can go for something dressy. Why not team a metallic pencil dress with a pair of striking stilettoes for instance?

Breezy white dresses – Not only is this a stunning summer trend, but it is a wardrobe staple during the warmer months, making it a win-win! Of course, the easy-breezy nature of these summer dresses makes them a comfortable garment for humid days. However, they also provide you with a blank canvas, allowing you to accessorise to your heart’s content. So, you can easily make the most of all of those vibrant and eye-catching summer accessories.

Belted swimsuit – It would not be right to talk about summer trends without mentioning some form of swimwear, would it? Every year that passes by, it seems that there is a new swimwear trend for us to all embrace. The belted suit is undoubtedly the number one swimwear trend of 2021.

Classic – Last but not least, classic fashions have been in trend for a long time. Fill your wardrobe with a selection of oxford shirts, which can be worn in and out of the workplace. Team with one of the stylish leather handbags to finish the look. The tailored style is one that has long been popular. This is a great look, as it is chic, elegant and sophisticated, with a hint of sexiness. Wear with a dash of confidence and you will have all eyes on you no matter where you go.

So, which of these trends will you be rocking? Do you want to go for the futuristic look? Or, do you prefer something more flirty and feminine?

