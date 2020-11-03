FC Salzburg vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming FREE Reddit: How to watch Champions League Game Online

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Red Bull Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich: Live stream Champions League, how to watch on TV, odds, team news. The reigning Champions League winners will travel to Austria for a big matchup against Jesse Marsch in what could be a battle of youth vs. experience in Red Bull Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich on CBS All Access.

Let’s get to the basics with what you need to know below:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 3 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Red Bull Arena — Salzburg, Austria

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Salzburg +625; Draw +450; Bayern -270 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Salzburg: This will be the first of back-to-back matchdays against Bayern, with the first one at home. American manager Jesse Marsch told CBS Sports HQ on Monday that his side needs to have their “absolute best performance to even have a chance” in their upcoming ties after starting off 0-1-1 with a draw to Lokomotiv Moscow and a 3-2 loss to Atletico in heart-breaking fashion. If the Salzburg want to play in the knockout stage come February, they’ll need to collect some points and/or perhaps slay the German Goliath at least once.

Bayern: We’re at 13 games unbeaten in the Champions League for Bayern, dating back to their 11 wins in 11 last season. For David Alaba, it will be a bit of a homecoming as the Austrian international will get to play a Champions League match in his home nation. As for last season’s leading goalscorer Robert Lewandowski, he’s yet to score a goal in continental play this season. Is the third time (in the group stage) the charm for the Polish striker?

Prediction

This will be about as close as Red Bull Salzburg get to slaying Goliath. Despite being down their young Zambian striker Patson Daka due to a hamstring injury, the team rallies from a 2-1 deficit and his replacement, Noah Okafor, helps them salvage a draw at home. Pick: Bayern Munich 2, Salzburg 2

As the specter of David Alaba’s contract negotiation looms over Bayern Munich, the team travel to Salzburg for the Champions League. With Niklas Sule out after catching covid, Hansi Flick once again has to opt for a less-than-ideal setup against a tough opponent. Making things worse is the injury to Leon Goretzka, who is set to miss the game due to calf issues. No one ever said managing Bayern is easy.

At the very least, the coach can count on goals from Robert Lewandowski, who will be fresh and raring to go after his rest on Saturday against Koln. The Polish hitman will be supported up-top by a world class attacking complement consisting of Thomas Muller and two of Bayern’s many wingers. With Bayern’s key defender missing, and RB Salzburg known for scoring goals, they will be crucial to outscoring the Austrians and keeping the team’s spot atop Group A intact.

Match Info

Location: Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, Austria

Time: 9:00 pm local time, 3:00 pm EST

TV/streaming: CBS All Access, Find Your Country

Patson Daka is out but the chances of him outscoring Robert Lewandowski when Red Bull Salzburg host European champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday would have run at slim to nothing anyway (kick-off: 9pm CET/8pm GMT/3pm ET).

Latest

Lewandowski was given a rare weekend off in Cologne as Bayern moved top of the Bundesliga table for the first time since Matchday 1, courtesy of a 2-1 win. Thomas Müller and Serge Gnabry got the goals in the absence of Europe’s Best Player, who missed a league fixture for only the 15th time in his six years on the Bayern books. Having scored 10 times in nine competitive fixtures squeezed into 39 days already this season, it is fair to assume the Bayern No.9 will be in even finer fettle for his Saturday breather. Lucas Hernandez was among the handful of familiar names rotated out in the Cathedral City, but will almost certainly return at left-back, especially with Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies still on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage. Defender David Alaba made a second-half cameo, Kingsley Coman was an unused substitute while Leon Goretzka was rested. Corentin Tolisso is also available again following a two-match domestic ban and will to get the nod ahead of Goretzka with his fellow midfielder struggling with a calf complaint. The Frenchman started the wins over Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow, and offers a proven world-class alternative. Leroy Sane, who made his first start following a short injury lay-off in Cologne, will likely be among the substitutes, with one eye on next Saturday’s showdown with Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker. Jerome Boateng should start, with Niklas Süle isolating for the next 10 days.

Next Saturday’s is a fixture Erling Haaland will hope to have a decisive say in, after tasting defeat in his two meetings with Bayern following his December transfer to Dortmund from Salzburg. The Norwegian enjoyed a historic spell in his short stint in front of goal for the reigning Austrian Bundesliga champions, who are playing Champions League group-stage football for the third time. Jesse Marsch’s side finished third in a section that contained Liverpool and Napoli last season, and are already fighting to keep their hopes of knockout qualification alive after being held to a 2-2 draw by Lokomotiv and losing 3-2 to Atleti. Although they have made a flawless start to their league title defence, recording their sixth straight win in the 5-0 rout of Wattens, a meeting with 2019/20 treble winners Bayern represents a significant step up. Daka scored 27 goals in all competitions across 2019/20 – still one fewer than Haaland managed in the first half of the campaign prior to his Bundesliga switch – and has struck 12 times in 11 outings this term. The Zambian is out with a hamstring problem, however.

Match stats

Lewandowski was the top scorer in last season’s competition with 15 goals. The Pole is yet to get off the mark this term, with Coman (x2), Goretzka (x2), Joshua Kimmich and Tolisso getting Bayern’s goals on the continent so far.

Bayern stretched their Champions League record run of wins to 13 thanks to victories at home to Atletico (4-0) and at Lokomotiv (2-1), and 14 in all UEFA competitions including their Super Cup win over Sevilla.

Bayern are unbeaten in 14 away European matches (W11 D3) since a 3-0 loss at Paris Saint-Germain in the 2017/18 Champions League group stage. Outside Munich, they have won nine in a row.

The 2019/20 Champions League winners have only failed to score in one game this calendar year, a 0-0 draw with RB Leipzig in February.

Müller has played 117 matches in the Champions League. No German has played in the competition more. Should he feature in Austria, it will be his 547th competitive appearance for Bayern and draw him level with Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck. Only Gerd Müller (565) has played more times for the record champions among outfield players since Bundesliga promotion in 1965.

Salzburg coach Marsch was assistant to Ralf Rangnick at Leipzig in 2018/19.

Probable line-ups

Salzburg: Stankovic – Kristensen, Ramalho, Wöber, Ulmer (c) – Mwepu, Camara, Junuzovic, Szoboszlai – Koita, Berisha

Out: Bernede (shin), Daka (hamstring), Diakite (knee), Diarra (knee)

Doubtful: –

Coach: Jesse Marsch

Bayern: Neuer (c) – Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Hernandez – Kimmich, Tolisso – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski

Out: Davies (ankle), Goretzka (calf), Nianzou (thigh), Sieb (ankle), Süle (not included)

Doubtful: –

Coach: Hansi Flick

