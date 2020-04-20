Fitness Focus: 4 Ways to Engage in Exercise While You Shelter-In-Place

As people around the world continue to adjust to life with the Coronavirus, it’s made the challenge of exercising even more difficult – especially for those who were used to visiting a gym for their fitness routine. And even if you’re used to working out at home, the Coronavirus has probably impacted the time that you would have normally exercised in some way.

Despite this, exercising effectively while sheltering in place is possible. In fact, the quarantine has provided us all with a fantastic opportunity to reevaluate our fitness regimen and make changes for the better. If you’re looking to get a better workout at home, here are a few routines that you might want to consider.

Yoga

If you’re looking for an exercise regimen that delivers a full-body workout and takes up very little space, yoga might be perfect for you. Yoga is a great way to increase your physical strength and stability through isometric holds, and can be a fantastic curveball for your body’s neurological system if you’re used to weight training. There are over 100 methods of yoga in use as well, so there’s a sure bet that you can find a system that works for you.

Yoga can also be adjusted to reach your specific fitness goals. There are ways to adjust the program to help gain strength, or to improve your cardiovascular health. It all depends on what you want to accomplish. If you’re in a crunch for space, yoga might be the perfect solution.

Walking

If you’re stressed for time, merely taking time to walk each day can be extremely beneficial to your overall health. Working from home can be dangerous for many people because it makes our lives even more sedentary than before. And merely walking each day can have immense benefits on your mental and physical health.

Walking improves cardiovascular fitness, reduces stroke and heart attack risks, strengthens bones, reduces the stress on your joints, can help with weight loss, and much more. And while you may need to adjust your walking routine a bit while dealing with the effects of the Coronavirus, walking can be done anywhere. Laps around your backyard can even do the trick.

It’s also an exercise with a very low bar of entry. If you deal with lower back pain, knee pain, or something similar, walking is the perfect exercise for you. In fact, it may even eliminate the pain you feel over time.

Bodyweight exercises

A bodyweight exercise routine can serve as the perfect remedy if the coronavirus has suspended your trips to the gym. The following bodyweight exercises can be done anywhere – and while equipment like dumbbells and resistance bands can increase their difficulty, your own bodyweight is plenty to get a workout.

● Squats – Squats are an excellent way to burn the fat that is on your body while building the muscle of thighs, calves, and hamstring.

● Push Up – Push-Ups are one of the best compound bodyweight exercises you can do and are great for building and toning the chest, arms, and shoulders.

● Planks – Most people do not find planks very exciting. However, planks are great for building ab muscles, improving posture, and increasing the size and strength of the muscles in the chest, shoulders, and upper back. They can also be tailored to provide more of a challenge as you go.

● Lunges – Lunges burn a lot of calories and work all of the muscles of your leg. Lunges also help to develop strength and flexibility in the hamstring, and different variations can put more emphasis on your quadriceps or glutes, depending on your goals.

HIIT

High intensity interval training (HIIT) is perfect for those who are looking for a shorter workout or something with massive cardiovascular benefits. HIIT is great for those hoping to make a significant change to your body composition during quarantine, as well; HIIT is proven to burn more calories and fat, which will help you to come out of sheltering in place with a whole new look and attitude.

The way to build a HIIT program is to pair a high-intensity exercise or movement with one that’s low-intensity without taking a break in between. This could be sprinting for 30 seconds before walking for a minute, for example, and provides a lot of flexibility to customize the workout to fit your goals. The intensity of a HIIT workout will force your body to produce great amounts of energy which results in massive calorie burning.

Final Thoughts

Spending more time inside your home in response to the Coronavirus pandemic does not mean that you should sacrifice your workout routine. In fact, regular exercise will contribute to maintaining your health and produce hormones that will help you manage stress until this difficult time has passed. The four workouts profiled above are excellent ways to support your health and happiness while you shelter in place.

