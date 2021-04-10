Photo: Ginny Rose Stewart - Unsplash

Back pains are like nightmares these days. If you are thinking about adopting yoga as a means of healing back pain, then you are on the right track. Yoga poses that include spinal extension, back bending or forward bending, and a twist can help lower the pain and maintain a healthy spine over time.

People are often skeptical about joining yoga classes for the treatment of back pain. I have come across a few people who initially hesitated to perform yoga during back pain. But they got amazing results when they followed yoga poses like half lord of fishes pose, downward dog pose,etc.

If you are searching on the internet which yoga poses to follow, you should at first understand the adverse effects of back pain, its causes, types, and pattern.

In this article, we have discussed back pain and how yoga can help to cure it.

Why is there a need to address the problem of back pain?

Back pain has emerged as one of the serious health concerns in the contemporary era.

A study revealed that out of 1221 people, 46.3% suffered from moderate low-back pain, and 23.6% had severe low-back pain.

Severe back pain in the middle or lower back region is definitely a serious issue to pay your attention. Back pain restricts a person to do daily activities like bending forwards to lift something, sitting, carrying a baby, carrying heavy luggage, etc. Hence, it is a serious issue which needs proper care and medication.

Pattern and Causes of back pain

Back pain can be of two types: Acute pain and chronic pain. Acute pain is the most common type of back pain that arises due to hitting in an accident, a fall, or lifting something heavy. Usually, it lasts for a maximum period of 6 weeks.

Chronic back pain lasts for a long time, generally more than 3 months.

There are three patterns of back pain, lower back pain, middle back pain, and upper back pain.

Upper back pain arises due to poor muscular structure, muscle strain injury, working hard for a long time, osteoarthritis, etc.

Middle back pain occurs due to aging, arthritis, fractured vertebrae, muscle strain, obesity, etc.

A painful condition that affects the lower portion of the spine is known as lower back pain. It occurs if we have a poor structure, lack of regular exercise, fracture, improper lifting, etc.

Why is yoga the best remedy for back pain?

Yoga is becoming the first choice for people dealing with issues of back pain. Let us discuss the reasons why you should add yoga to your health care regime to cure back pain.

Yoga makes you aware of your body postures and teaches you to sit properly to avoid the consequences of back pain.

Most of the Asanas ( yoga posture) help strengthen the abdomen, back muscles, and provide support to the spine, which can lower the risk of back pain.

Regular practice of yoga works on stiff back muscles to increase flexibility, which gives relief from lower and middle back pain.

Meditation is a part of yoga practice along with controlled body postures., which helps relieve the stress that arises due to back pain.

How yoga helps in healing back pain

Yoga allows a person to achieve strong and healthy muscles around the back and spine region. You can get a clear understanding of the science of yoga with the following analysis.

When you perform downward facing dog pose it works exactly the opposite of gravitational force that has an adverse effect on the muscles around the spine region.

The body weight shifts towards your hands and helps optimize the length of the spine. This pose also stretches arms, back and core muscles, which ultimately results in stronger and healthier back muscles. Strong back muscles helps to heal the lower back pain.

When you do cobra pose (Bhujangasana) followed by a child pose (Balasana) helps in stabilizing the spine. It also stretches and balances the back muscles. Child pose also relaxes the muscles around the spine thereby making it healthier and stronger.

Yoga poses for back pain

Cobra pose

Cobra pose helps relieve lower back pain by strengthening muscles around the spine and abdomen.

To do this pose lie on your belly by keeping your feet at a hip distance. keep your toes straight in a backward direction. Raise your head slowly by pressing your hands on the floor. keep your arms slightly bent so that they remain away from your ears. Hold this pose for 60- 120 seconds and then release the posture slowly.

Child Pose

Balasana is a resting and relaxing pose that helps stretch the spine and relax the back muscles; hence heals the lower and middle back pain.

To do this pose kneel on the floor. Your toes should touch each other. Then sit on your heels. Exhale and bend down in a forward direction. Keep your hands on the floor by stretching them forwards. Hold this pose for 120 seconds and then gradually release the posture.

You can do variation to this pose by stretching your body exactly in a similar manner towards the right side of your body. This pose is beneficial for healing the upper back muscle pain.

Downward Dog Pose

Downward dog pose helps in strengthening core muscles that involve the spine and abdomen. Hence it results in building strong back muscles thereby healing backaches. It elongates the spine providing it proper alignment.

To do this pose, form a tabletop position using your knees and hands. Your back should work as the top of the table. From this position slightly lift your hip in the backward direction. Keep your face downwards and firm your toes on the ground. hold this position for 60-120 seconds and then gradually release the posture.

Half Lord-fish pose

This pose increases your body awareness and helps rectify your body posture. It is helpful in healing the back pain that arises out of sitting continuously for a longer period of time. It helps strengthen the core muscles which again heals low back pain.

To do this pose sit extending your legs outwards in front of you. bend your right knee to put it on the opposite side of the left leg. place your right hand on the ground behind your hips. Inhale and lift your left arm high. then exhale and twist to your right. place your left elbow outside your right thigh. Keep your gaze on your right shoulder.

Hold this pose for 30-60 seconds and then you can gradually release the posture.

Bridge Pose

Bridge pose strengthens lower back and leg muscles. It also stretches the neck, spine, and hips and helps Increase the spinal alignment and flexibility.

lie on your back and bend the knees to keep your feet flat. Keep your thighs and feet parallel. Keep your hands on the sides. Lift up your hips slowly and support your back with hands. Keep your head and shoulders on the floor. Hold this posture for about 30 seconds.

Plough Pose

Plough pose helps strengthen and tone the spinal cord and back muscles. Hence it is very helpful in healing middle and lower back pain.

Lie on your back with your hands beside your body. Keep your palms downwards. Lift up your hips and lower back slowly. Place your hands at your lower back to give support. Bring the legs over your head such that they touch the floor with your toes. Hold this pose for 30 seconds and then gradually release the posture.

7. Puppy Pose

Puppy pose stretches the entire spine and improves the flexibility of the muscles around the spine with this stretch.

Start with a tabletop position. Keep your hips stacked over your knees. Keeping your hips stacked, walk your hands towards the top of your mat to lower your chest towards the floor. Bring your forehead to rest on the mat. Hold this pose for 30 seconds.

Conclusion

These days, it is obvious to have issues like back pain because of our lifestyle, busy work schedule, and lack of time to take care of health issues. Yoga can do magic on back pain if you practice it properly with slower techniques. Your yoga teacher may suggest a certain sequence of yoga poses, which is particularly designed for back pain. These days doctors also advise performing a few yoga poses to get rid of this issue. Moreover, you can add a holistic approach to the process of healing if you do yoga regularly.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

