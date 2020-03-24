Fitness Focus! Colombian Fashion Model and Vegan Activist, Sara Baena Bringing Some Heat To South Beach!

With all of us shuddered and confined to our home due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many of us cannot go about our daily routines and ways of living. Whether it is going to the grocery store, out to get food, etc, the coronavirus pandemic is real and here to stay until a cure is found.

Since all of us are now inside of our homes for an indefinite period of time, keeping one’s mind centered and eating right, as well as staying in shape are essential. While living inside may be considered an inconvenience for some. If you’re looking for some motivation on how to do both, look no further than Miami-based Colombian model, Sara Baena.

Baena, a model, TV host, psychologist, and vocal vegan activist has been featured on the covers of various Latin fashion and fitness magazines. She began modeling at the age of 12, when her mother enrolled her in a modeling course. Since then, she has gone on to work for several fashion brands such as Avenue Express, Mar Y Limon Swimwear, Viarte Watches, Mizu, Blue Fashion, Jazmine Botique, Ibi Siluet, Zaggy, Mimmame Clothe, Chocolate Sport, and Myamar Beach Wear.

At the same age, Sara became conscious of the idea of animal rights and suffering. Having started out as vegetarian, her transition to a vegan diet began in earnest with family support. It became a journey of self-discovery; learning to cook, looking into new sustainable brands, expanding her idea of healthy living.

Graduating with a PHD in Psychology from the Univerity of Pontificia Bolivariana in Medellín, Colombia, she is currently studying psychoanalysis to improve the quality of care in her clinic. Being both a psychologist and fashion model allows her to keep centered; giving her mental peace when combined with yoga and meditation.

Currently living in Miami with her husband and son. In her free time, Sara is an avid yoga practitioner.

During these tough times of all of us having to be sheltered, if you need a little bit of fitness motivation, you can find Sara at sarabaena.com.co and on Instagram @sarafashion20.

