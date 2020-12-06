Leading CRO using Veeva Vault eTMF, Veeva Vault CTMS, and Veeva Vault Payments to streamline clinical trial processes

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that contract research organisation (CRO) GenesisCare Clinical CRO, founded by GenesisCare, has adopted Veeva Vault eTMF, Veeva Vault CTMS, and Veeva Vault Payments to drive efficient trial processes globally.

GenesisCare Clinical CRO provides an integrated CRO model with the GenesisCare Clinical Research Site Network for faster and better designed drug development. With Veeva Vault Clinical applications unified on a secure cloud platform, the CRO can safely streamline each step of their model and trial management process as they continue to grow.

For example, monitoring visit reports are created and reviewed in Vault CTMS (clinical trial management system). Once approved, the report is automatically filed in Vault eTMF (electronic trial master file) while payment tracking to clinical research sites is automated through Vault Payments.

“Vault Clinical Suite allows us to efficiently manage end-to-end operational processes in our clinical studies,” said Helen Ormandy PhD, Head of Global Clinical Operations CRO, GenesisCare Clinical CRO. “Veeva innovations will further enable our integrated model as we expand our range of services and global reach.”

Veeva Vice President R&D APAC, Chris Shim, noted that, “Clinical trials can be fragmented with different manual processes for sharing data, documents, and payments. Veeva clinical applications will help GenesisCare Clinical CRO to simplify trials and speed execution as they manage a growing number of studies.”

Vault eTMF, Vault CTMS, and Vault Payments are part of the Veeva Vault Clinical Suite and enable CROs to seamlessly share information and documents for better collaboration and increased efficiency throughout the study lifecycle. To learn more, visit veeva.com/clinical.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 900 customers, ranging from the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Veeva certifications include ISO 27001:2013 and ISO 27018: 2019 Information Security Management. For more information, visit veeva.com.

About GenesisCare Clinical CRO

GenesisCare Clinical CRO was founded by GenesisCare and is operated as an independent company to ensure its clinical independence from GenesisCare. GenesisCare is a leading provider of cancer care in Australia, the UK, Spain and the USA, and the leading provider of cardiovascular care throughout Australia. GenesisCare Clinical CRO supports traditional full-service CRO offerings and is connected through GenesisCare to offer coordination of research services including Nuclear Medicine and Central Imaging Services, and internal or external investigator sites. In addition, GenesisCare Clinical CRO supplies de-identified Real World Data through clinical registry build and management, and integration of EMR, patient portals and eCRFs. For more information, visit genesiscare.com/au/clinical-cro/.

